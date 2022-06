Toronto, Ontario & Geraldton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) (OTCQB: TBLLF) (the "Company", "Tombill"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Athanasios Pythagoras ("Thanos") as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Thanos is a Chartered Accountant with 20 years' experience in a number or B2B sectors across Europe. He has held senior positions leading the finance function of sizable, listed companies. Thanos's experience in accounting and strategic finance are complimented by his commercial exposure to project led B2B Mid-sized listed companies.

Adam Horne, CEO stated, "We are always looking for talented executives to further strengthen our Tombill management team, and Thanos brings the entrepreneurial mindset and strategic experience that we need. We are very much looking forward to working together."

Thanos added, "It is my pleasure taking over as CFO for Tombill, I have the utmost respect for the long history of the company and contribution to the mining industry in the area; whose faith on the potential remained strong through the decades and validated by the neighbouring world class Hardrock Project. I am happy to be joining an already established team of professionals with the aim of furthering the business objectives and creating significant shareholder value in the future."

Mr Pythagoras's appointment as the CFO of Tombill is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tombill

Founded 1935, by Newmont Mining and prospectors' 'Tom' and 'Bill' Johnson, Tombill (TSXV: TBLL) (OTCQB: TBLLF) owns 2 of the 10 past-producing mines in the Geraldton gold corridor, 4 claim groups, of which 3 are situated in the Geraldton gold district of north-central Ontario (about 225 km NE of Thunder Bay). Geraldton offers optimal and installed infrastructure. Holdings comprise 74 royalty-free mining claims (60 fully owned patented claims, 5 leases, 9 mineral rights only). Of these, the 51-patented claim Main Group is in the center of the Geraldton Gold District and straddles the Trans-Canada Highway; the 5-claim Ellis Group lies 4 km south of the town of Geraldton; and the original Tombill Mine group of 6-patented claims sits 10 km west-southwest of Geraldton. The Tombill Gold Mine produced 68,737 high-grade gold oz between 1938 and 1942 in the southeast corner of the claim group. The Talmora Longlac Mine, located in the northeast of the Main Group property, was built in 1941, but saw only minor production before closing in 1942 (1,406 gold oz). The Main Group borders on the property of the under-construction Greenstone Mine, which will be one of Canada's largest gold mines with production aimed for 2024.





