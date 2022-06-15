Azure Power has agreed to invest in a 1.25 GW mono PERC cell and module production facility that Premier Energies plans to open in India.From pv magazine India Solar manufacturer Premier Energies and renewables developer Azure Power will jointly invest $89.6 million to set up a 1.25 GW solar cell and module facility in the Indian state of Telangana. The factory will produce 540 W mono PERC modules with M10 cells and 660 W modules with G12 cells. Premier Energies will supply 2.4 GW of solar modules to Azure Power over the next four years. The company said it will build the factory according to ...

