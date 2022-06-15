Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTAF ISIN: JP3165000005 Ticker-Symbol: ANK 
Frankfurt
15.06.22
09:08 Uhr
41,600 Euro
-0,800
-1,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,80042,60015:05
PR Newswire
15.06.2022 | 14:40
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sompo Japan develop services for carbon neutrality by Greater Than's AI

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.SE), the global provider of DriverDNA for real-time insurance and predictive risk insights, and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc, one of Japan's leading insurance providers, have run a PoC internally. The aim is to develop innovative service through business trials with customers to reinforce their position, being at the forefront of developing customer-centric products that support a more sustainable future.

"We're pleased to work with Sompo Japan in developing new service integrated with mobility & CO2 analysis beyond insurance. The mobility in Japan is under transformation, and Sompo Japan is at the forefront of making eco-friendly driving center-court.", - says Mr. Shinya Nakagawa, Global Director for Automotive & New Mobility, Greater Than.

"Testing and evaluating Greater Than's real-time risk and eco score analysis during this spring has given us great insight into developing new services that we will offer to our clients in the near future.", - says Mr. Masamitsu Harada, Manager Personal Lines Product Development Department, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

For more info, read press release from Sompo Japan: https://www.sompo-japan.co.jp/-/media/SJNK/files/news/2022/20220526_2.pdf

CONTACT:

For media inquiries, contact;

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer

+46-708 884 880
eva.voors@greaterthan.eu
www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/sompo-japan-develop-services-for-carbon-neutrality-by-greater-than-s-ai,c3586081

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/3586081/1593248.pdf

Press release_Sompo Japan develop services for carbon neutrality by Greater Than's AI.

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/press--sompo-japan-develop-services-for-carbon-neutrality-by-greater-than-s-ai,c3061228

Press: Sompo Japan develop services for carbon neutrality by Greater Than s AI

SOMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.