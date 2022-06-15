Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
Dow Jones News
Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 15-Jun-2022 / 15:18 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                         Anton Maksimenko 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Head of HR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                            Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                         Fix Price Group Ltd 
                                                  549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                                  Global Depositary 
                                                  Receipts 
1.      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
1) 
 
a)      Identification code 
                                                  ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                                  Disposal 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                  Price   Volume 
                                                  300.00   500 
                                                  303.00   500 
                                                  306.00   500 
                                                  302.70   1000 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                  305.00   500 
                                                  305.40   20 
                                                  305.10   1 
                                                  305.00   72 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                                  938073.10 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                                  3093 
       Price                                        303.289 
e)      Date of the transaction                               2022-06-10 
f)      Place of the transaction                               Moscow Exchange 
g)      Currency                                       RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 168546 
EQS News ID:  1376423 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376423&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2022 08:18 ET (12:18 GMT)

