

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Südzucker (SUEZF.PK) said, according to preliminary figures, the company's first quarter revenues significantly to about 2.25 billion euros from 1.75 billion euros, prior year. EBITDA increased significantly to about 230 million euros from 121 million euros. Group operating result improved significantly to around 160 million euros from 49 million euros. The company noted that the improvement in group EBITDA and group operating result is largely attributable to the CropEnergies segment.



For fiscal 2022/23, the company now expects group revenues of 8.9 billion to 9.3 billion euros. The previous revenue forecast was 8.7 billion to 9.1 billion euros. EBITDA is expected in a range of 760 to 860 million euros, revised from previous forecast of 660 to 760 million euros. Group operating result is now expected to be in the range of 400 to 500 million euros, increased from previous forecast of 300 to 400 million euros.







