Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) ("Alpha Cognition", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announces that the European Patent Office has confirmed the patentability of EP3009143 in amended form following an opposition proceeding involving two opponents. The allowed claims are directed to a composition comprising an effector that increases progranulin expression in neurons or a progranulin polypeptide for use in treating a neurodegenerative disease in a patient, wherein the effector is a nucleic acid encoding progranulin, and wherein the neurodegenerative disease is motor neuron disease. This claim scope complements the granted European patent EP2249861 directed to treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease with progranulin polypeptides and nucleic acids. The successful defense of EP3009143 further supports ACOG's exclusively licensed IP portfolio relating to Progranulin, which includes granted patents and pending applications in Canada, China, India, Japan and the United States.

These patents complement ALPHA-0602 Orphan Drug Designation for ALS in the United States, which will provide the company marketing exclusivity for seven years post approval.

"The issued patents demonstrate our commitment to developing ALPHA-0602, which is currently in pre-clinical studies for potential treatment of the motor neuron degeneration associated with ALS," said Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Cognition. "We are pleased with ALPHA-0602's development to date and excited about its potential to address a significant unmet need for patients living with this debilitating neurodegenerative disease."

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), for which there are limited treatment options.

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ALPHA-1062's active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and as an intranasal formulation for traumatic brain injury.

ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, promotes cell survival, regulates certain inflammatory processes, and plays a significant role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its intended use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and Alpha-0602 has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of ALS by the FDA.

