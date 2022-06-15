Matillion Announces Investment from Snowflake Ventures to Fuel Growth of the Cloud-Native Data Integration Platform

Additionally, Matillion receives seven industry competency badges from Snowflake for accelerating innovation and will adopt and leverage the Snowflake Native Application Framework

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, today announced that Snowflake Ventures, the venture capital arm of Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, has invested in Matillion. This investment from Snowflake underscores Matillion's commitment to enabling customers to transform and enrich data directly within the Snowflake Data Cloud. As a continuation and expansion of the companies' partnership, Matillion will become among the first Snowflake data integration partners to adopt and leverage the recently announced Snowflake Native Application Framework , in private preview, making their connectors available directly within Snowflake's platform.

Matillion is purpose-built for Snowflake, leveraging the full power of Snowflake's compute engine for in-database processing. Since introduction of Matillion ETL for Snowflake, the two companies have collaborated to support hundreds of global enterprise customers including Novartis, Slack, Cisco and Western Union. Enterprises use the combination of these powerful platforms as key components of their modern enterprise data stack, to streamline their data analytics projects at scale.

"As enterprises face pressure to put their data to work as rapidly as possible, the combination of Snowflake and Matillion enables both data teams and data users in every part of the business with faster time to insights so they can make that data useful across the organization," said Matthew Scullion, CEO, Matillion. "We're proud to have the added support of Snowflake Ventures, and look forward to deepening our close partnership and continuing to serve our joint customers."

Further highlighting the impact and results it delivers for Snowflake users, Matillion has been awarded seven competencies in the new Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) Competency Program launched at Snowflake Summit 2022 . The program awards and validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Matillion's competency badges include:

"Getting a 360-degree view of customers and prospects requires data from multiple touch points and interactions along the way," said Apun Hiran, director of software engineering at Slack. "Matillion quickly integrates diverse data inside Snowflake Data Cloud so our team can transform and sync that data and reduce time to insights for better analytics and segmentation. Matillion is an essential component of our data stack."

"Snowflake and Matillion's partnership is reimagining what's possible with data, helping joint customers streamline and accelerate data integration while maintaining security and governance standards," said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product at Snowflake. "This investment expands our partnership and continues our commitment to cloud data innovations, propelling the modern enterprise data stack to businesses around the world."

