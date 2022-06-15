Global Concrete Conditioner Market Predicted to Hit $713.7 Million, Growing at 4.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 [220-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

Rising demand for concrete conditioners in residential projects is fueling the global concrete conditioner market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to lead the market in the future.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offerings titled, 'Concrete Conditioner Market by Method (Dry and Wet), Construction Type (New Construction and Renovation), End-use (Residential and Non-residential), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.'

The global concrete conditioner market is expected to garner $713.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by meticulously examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Key Segment Findings of the Concrete Conditioner Market:

The market is segmented based on method, construction type, end-use, and region.

The wet sub-segment of the method segment is estimated to witness accelerated growth by surpassing $327.0 million in the estimated period . This growth is mainly because of the lesser downtime of wet concrete conditioners. Also, eco-friendly propane-fueled tools and instruments are used in the process of the application of the wet type of concrete conditioners, which enables 100% dust-free applications. This factor is boosting the growth of the concrete conditioner market sub-segment.

. This growth is mainly because of the lesser downtime of wet concrete conditioners. Also, eco-friendly propane-fueled tools and instruments are used in the process of the application of the wet type of concrete conditioners, which enables 100% dust-free applications. This factor is boosting the growth of the concrete conditioner market sub-segment. The new construction sub-segment of the construction type segment is anticipated to observe the highest growth and surpass $361.2 million in the estimated period . This growth is mainly because of the rising number of new construction projects including residential projects, warehouses, office spaces, and others.

. This growth is mainly because of the rising number of new construction projects including residential projects, warehouses, office spaces, and others. The residential sub-segment of the end-user segment is anticipated to observe accelerated growth and collect a revenue of $346.3 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rising developments in residential projects worldwide.

in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rising developments in residential projects worldwide. Among regions, the Asia Pacific concrete conditioner market is projected to observe augmented growth and garner $223.7 million in the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mostly owing to the rising housing projects, industrial development, and urbanization in this region.

Concrete Conditioner Market Dynamics

The key factors fueling the growth of the global concrete conditioner market are a significant rise in the global population that demands private homes, and an upsurge in the number of industries and manufacturing units, which are the key users of concrete conditioners. In addition, increasing renovations of the prevailing housing projects, as well as commercial workplaces, are projected to open doors to innovative opportunities for market growth in the projected period. However, the price volatility of raw materials of concrete conditioners is projected to deter the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Concrete Conditioner Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the growth of the global concrete conditioner market in 2020. During the pandemic period, the construction sector has witnessed a significant deterioration, owing to the implementation of strict lockdown and restrictions on transport activities. As a result, the demand for concrete conditioners has greatly dropped. Also, disruptions in the supply chain have greatly impacted the production of concrete conditioners. All these factors are hindering market growth during the pandemic period.

Top Players of the Concrete Conditioner Market

The major players of the global concrete conditioner market are

3M Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries, Inc. BASF SE Ultra Tech Cement Limited Solomon Colors Inc. The Sherwin Williams Company Boral Limited Sika AG Vexcon Chemicals Inc. The Euclid Chemical Company

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. For instance, in February 2022, Sherwin-Williams, a foremost global coatings manufacturer and a leading player in the concrete conditioner market unveiled a novel fast-curing cementitious floor leveling screed system for regions experiencing heavy traffic.

Moreover, the report offers other key details such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of the leading players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

