FreightFriend to Present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event via ACCESSWIRE

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / FreightFriend today announced that Kris Glotzbach, Chief Strategy Officer, will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

? 1x1 networking available for founders and investors

? 100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

? The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

FreightFriend is a data-powered truckload procurement solution that helps shippers, brokers, and carriers build and manage relationships in a trusted ecosystem and then match the right capacity to the right freight. The software solutions include a carrier relationship management (CRM) platform, ranked freight matching with digital execution, new carrier sourcing, and a mutual friendship-based marketplace.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

