15.06.2022 | 15:08
OVEIT to present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE-

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / OVEIT today announced that Andrei Stefan, CEO will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups
Date: June 15th, 2022
Location: Please register here for access

  • 1x1 networking available for founders and investors
  • 100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live
  • The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

Oveit is to ReDiFi experiential shopping. Oveit is using hybrid technologies to operate payments and social interactions in live and online events using both crypto and fiat currencies. Oveit is generating social tokens packed in mobile app digital wallets, used across various experiences by connecting fans, artists and merchants.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

