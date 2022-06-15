New Voice Learning to Present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / New Voice Learning today announced that Matt Sussman, CEO and Co-Founder will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

1x1 networking available for founders and investors

100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

Company Description

New Voice Learning's mission is to help English learners improve speaking fluency to achieve academic and career success on the global stage. The FLOW platform combines modern voice technology and a supportive international community to create an immersive learning experience for learners to gain confidence and fluency in English. Growing at over 20% per month, FLOW has signed up 5,000 learners from 23 countries and has 8 pilot programs running with organization such as the University of Southern California, Georgetown University, and Fulbright Brazil.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

