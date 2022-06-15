InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.: InsuraGuest Launches Subscription Based Vacation Rental Insurance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary, announces it has launched an insurtech monthly subscription-based insurance product for the Vacation Rental/Short Term Rentals (STR) Insurance market place.

For less than a cup of coffee a day, InsuraGuest's new subscription model will give the Vacation Rental/STR owner or property manager the ability to choose which insurance package they want to cover their property, depending on the level coverage and its limits; a cost that can be passed onto the guest during their stay. www.InsuraGuest.com

Unlike other InsuraGuest products, the new subscription-based product will cover the property 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and can be turned on or off depending on the seasonality of the property's renters.

Included in the new product offering will be InsuraGuest's unique and widely accepted primary no-fault medical coverage, which covers guests' accidental injury no matter who's at fault.

"This is a major insurtech technology lift we have been working on for over six months, states Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest. Our initial digital distribution platform allows the sale of our products to property management companies that use one of the property management systems integrated with our API. However, there are 2.6 million rental properties in the United States and 65.4% (1.7 million) do not use a property management system and go directly to online travel agencies like Airbnb. Our new subscription-based solution allows our product to be sold to everyone and anyone in the Vacation Rental/SRT space in the U.S. It also gives our clients the ability to control their insurance needs while protecting their property and their guests at the same time."

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to embed its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rental, sports and ticketed events, hotels, and travel reservations.

The Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

