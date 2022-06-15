Opioids Market to Reach $6.1 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 3.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the geriatric population, increase in chronic diseases among individuals and surge in demand for ideal products for the treatment of pain, cough, and diarrhea drive the growth of the global opioids market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Opioids Market by Product Type (Methadone, Codeine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Others), by Application (Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global opioids industry was estimated at $4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3556

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in the geriatric population, increase in chronic diseases among individuals, and surge in demand for ideal products for the treatment of pain, cough, and diarrhea drive the growth of the global opioids market. However, implementation of stringent government regulations restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, emergence of high-impact medicines is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Decline in number of patients in clinics & hospitals for surgery gave way to decreased demand for opioids, thus impacting the global opioids market negatively.

However, the market has already started recovering in a full swing.

The pain management segment to dominate by 2030

By application, the pain management segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global opioids market. However, the cough treatment segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3556

The oxycodone segment to retain the lion's share

By product type, the oxycodone segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-fourth of the global opioids market. The fentanyl segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in use of fentanyl across the world.

North America held the major share in 2020

By region, North America, dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global opioids market. This is because the research activities for opioid drugs in the treatment of cancer pain are on a steep surge in North America. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the presence of large patient pool and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the province.

Key players in the industry-

AstraZeneca Plc.

C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ag

Ko. Kg, Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Purdue Pharma LP

Pfizer, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Orthopedic Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

EEG Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Laboratory Automation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Pneumonia Vaccine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Lateral Flow Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Cough Remedies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Companion Diagnostic Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Dermatological Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg