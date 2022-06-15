Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at
May 31, 2022
2,609,773,274
2,741,009,024
A total number of 2,778,375,456 voting rights are attached to the 2,609,773,274 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
37,366,432 voting rights attached to the 37,366,432 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
