Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
WKN: A2N9BV ISIN: DK0061031895 
Stuttgart
15.06.22
09:07 Uhr
0,687 Euro
-0,056
-7,54 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2022 | 15:41
101 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scandion Oncology A/S (306/22)

With effect from June 16, 2022, the subscription rights in Scandion Oncology
A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including June 28, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SCOL TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018042426              
Order book ID:  260218                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 16, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Scandion
Oncology A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SCOL BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018042434              
Order book ID:  260219                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
