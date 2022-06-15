Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scandion Oncology A/S (306/22)

With effect from June 16, 2022, the subscription rights in Scandion Oncology A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 28, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SCOL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018042426 Order book ID: 260218 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 16, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Scandion Oncology A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SCOL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018042434 Order book ID: 260219 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB