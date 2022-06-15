Waterman Capital Partners Reaches $2B AUM Milestone and Warns Investors of Recession Risk

BARBADOS, WEST INDIES / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Waterman Capital Partners today reported a sharp rise in assets under management (AUM) but said it had seen a fall in institutional share-dealing volumes as potential US recession is looming.

The Barbados wealth management company saw AUM reach $2.01bn during the first Q1 2022, compared with $1.65bn reported at the end of 2021. Waterman Capital Partners has enjoyed a strong period of growth up until the 31st March 2022, with net new business hitting $360m. Throughout the past twelve months, net new business has reached $580m and total revenue is up by 23% to $74.8m. Net new active clients have also soared by 6,000 to 27,000 year to date (YTD).

In a note to investors, Waterman Capital Partners said the growth reflected the benefits of investments undertaken in recent years. "We continue to invest for growth, both as part of broadening our proposition and ensuring we continue to respond to our clients' needs. We remain confident in our strategy of focusing on the needs of international investors and savers and delivering the highest level of client service, which should position us to deliver attractive sustainable long-term growth as the international leading wealth manager."

"Investors should remain cautious over the next few weeks as the US will report economic data during the first half of July indicting whether the US economy has been in a decline for two consecutive quarters signifying an official recession. Typically, a reallocation of capital towards safe havens or equities in the mining sector could be a hedge again this potentiality. Also exposure to equities via capital protected investments or CPI financial vehicles could maintain wealth preservation and realize growth as opposed to holding cash which will be debased due to 7% inflation."

Waterman Capital Partners has outperformed all major benchmarks, with their International equity portfolio realizing a 29.3% annual Rate of Return for the past 6 years.

