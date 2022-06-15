Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
WKN: A3CTEX ISIN: SE0016128151 
Frankfurt
15.06.22
09:16 Uhr
0,251 Euro
-0,020
-7,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEF AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2022 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by VEF AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Bonds (260/22

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by VEF AB (publ) to
trading with effect from 2022-06-16. Last day of trading is set to 2025-04-11.
The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074740
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
