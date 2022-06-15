Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Bluberi (or "the Company") today announced that Lisa Girard has joined its executive leadership team in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Girard brings a strong background in finance with companies in the manufacturing sector to the emerging slot supplier and will lead the Company's finance and accounting departments as they continue to grow.

Ms. Girard holds a master's degree in accounting and has worked over 20 years in accounting and finance roles with defense contractors and manufacturers. She has overseen merger and acquisition activity, and been responsible for financial reporting and banking, as well as heading up finance and accounting teams across multiple companies. Most recently, Ms. Girard served as Chief Financial Officer of EIS Wire & Cable, based out of western Massachusetts.

"We are excited to add Lisa to the team in this key role," said CEO, Andrew Burke. "Lisa has a deep financial background and experience working with manufacturing companies who are owned by venture capital firms, like Bluberi. We are confident that she is the right person to shepherd us through our current growth phase and into the future."

"I am pleased to join Bluberi at this critical juncture in the Company's history. Bluberi is growing quickly and has big plans. I look forward to being a part of the trajectory of what is sure to become a key gaming supplier, and to working with our customers and other stakeholders to fulfill the Company's vision of being the easiest to work with in the industry. The quality of the team at Bluberi, and of the products that we are creating, is second to none, and I am eager to see what the future holds for us," said Ms. Girard.

Ms. Girard will join the Company at their office in Las Vegas, where she enjoys taking advantage of everything the valley has to offer whether on the hiking trails, yoga classes, or taking in concerts, shows, and sporting events with her husband, family, and friends.





About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an inventive company that is dedicated to developing and delivering the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators. Our team is comprised of seasoned, multi-talented innovators who are focused on bringing gaming to life with entertaining games and high-performing cabinets. Our products are designed to add vitality to gambling and transport players to an energetic world of winning. We are the risk-taking spirit of gambling and we add imagination and innovation to everything we create. Learn more at bluberi.com.

