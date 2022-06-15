Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Mrs. Property Solutions, a female-led real estate firm that specializes in potentially helping homeowners quickly sell their properties for cash will be bringing its wealth of experience and excellent customer care, to do the same for property owners in Arizona.

Founded by Cristina Ortega in 2016, the real estate company has since evolved from a simple family-run business, into one of the most reliable options through which property owners can potentially sell off their houses for cash, in Los Angeles.





Mrs. Property Solutions

A key factor that distinguishes Mrs. Property Solutions as one of the premier cash home buyers in Los Angeles, is the fact that the company can easily and quickly purchase properties cash from their clients regardless of the state of their properties.

In addition to making fair cash offers and structuring the deals according to the timelines of its clients, the company also presents homeowners with a cash advance before closing the deal and can help with their relocation, as well as with rehoming pets.

After more than 7 years of working with homeowners in California, Mrs. Property Solutions has expanded its operations to allow property owners in Arizona to also enjoy a hassle-free process of potentially converting their homes to cash. Driven to create the best customer experience, the company operates a simple 3 step process through which prospective clients can declare their interest to sell and immediately get a no-obligation cash offer for their home in Arizona.

Furthermore, by dealing directly with the company, homeowners can avoid paying commissions to real estate agents and skip closing costs including titles and escrows.

"Mrs. Property Solutions is a top cash home buyer that makes it easy to get a competitive, all-cash offer to sell your house fast. Best of all, there are no real estate agents, so you do not have to pay agent fees or make any costly repairs when we buy houses for cash." - Cristina Ortega.

To learn more about Mrs. Property Solutions & Cristina Ortega, visit https://www.mrspropertysolutions.com/.

