DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Migraine Market to Progress at a CAGR of 10.96% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The migraine market is expected to surge due to the increasing prevalence of the disease along with increasing awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, the launch of various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the migraine market dynamics.

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Migraine Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Migraine emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Migraine Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the migraine market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total Migraine prevalent cases in the 7MM was approximately 118 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading Migraine companies such as Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Labs, AbbVie, Impel NeuroPharma, Zosano Pharma, Axsome Therapeutics, Aeon Biopharma Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Charleston Laboratories , and others are developing novel migraine drugs which can be available in the migraine market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel migraine drugs which can be available in the migraine market in the upcoming years. The migraine therapies in the pipeline include BHV-3500 (Zavegepant), Atogepant, INP104, Zolmitriptan transdermal, AXS-07, Lu AG09222, ABP-450, IONIS-PKKRx, Oral CL- H1T, LY-3451838, and others.

and others. The increased number of migraine cases and the emerging treatment are likely to contribute directly to the migraine market growth during the forecast period.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major migraine market share @ Migraine Market Landscape

Migraine Overview

Migraine is the seventh most debilitating disease in the world (responsible for 2.9% of all years of life lost to disability/YLDs) and the leading cause of impairment among all neurological disorders. Migraine is classed as chronic or episodic based on the type of the attack and its frequency. Episodic migraine is defined as having 0-14 headache days per month, and chronic migraine is defined as having 15 or more headache days per month.

Although migraine symptoms usually include severe throbbing recurring pain on one side of the head, one-third of migraine attacks are found to be affected on both sides. Among the most common migraine causes include stress, physical factors, food additives, and others. MRI and CT scans are mainly used for migraine diagnosis.

Migraine Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 118 million Migraine prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest migraine prevalence in 2021.

The Migraine market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Migraine

Prevalent Cases of Migraine by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Migraine

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Migraine

Download the report to understand which factors are driving migraine epidemiology trends @ Migraine Epidemiological Insights

Migraine Treatment Market

The key revenue-generating components of the acute migraine treatment market can be roughly characterized as triptans, NSAIDs, analgesics/opioids, and DHE (dihydroergotamine) or ergot alkaloids. Triptans continue to dominate the entire acute therapy landscape in terms of revenue generation. Some of the major migraine drugs (generics/branded) belonging to this class are eletriptan, almotriptan, sumatriptan, rizatriptan, zolmitriptan, and others.

Moreover, preventive/prophylactic treatment is used to minimize the frequency, intensity, and duration of migraine attacks. Preventive migraine medicines approved by the FDA include propranolol, timolol, divalproex sodium, OnabotulinumtoxinA (botox), and topiramate; other drugs have demonstrated effectiveness but need FDA clearance.

Apart from these, the other FDA approved drugs used for migraine treatment are Vyepti (Eptinezumab) (Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical), Emgality (Galcanezumab-gnlm) (Eli Lilly and Company), Aimovig (Amgen/Novartis), Ajovy (Teva Pharmaceuticals), Ubrelvy (Allergan), Rimegepant (Nurtec ODT) (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals), and others.

To know more about migraine treatment, visit @ Migraine Medications

Migraine Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

BHV-3500 (Zavegepant): Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Atogepant: AbbVie

INP104: Impel NeuroPharma

Zolmitriptan transdermal: Zosano Pharma

AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics

Lu AG09222: Lundbeck

ABP-450: Aeon Biopharma

IONIS-PKKRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Oral CL- H1T: Charleston Laboratories

LY-3451838: Eli Lilly and Company

Learn more about the migraine medicine in clinical trials @ Migraine Treatment

Migraine Market Dynamics

The migraine treatment market looks promising as the market is emerging with newer treatments that have recently been approved by the FDA and are anticipated for approval in the coming years. A large number of clinical phase trials are being done to examine and evaluate promising investigational therapies and their much-awaited launch owing to a robust therapeutic treatment market and bolstering the treatment response as a whole. Moreover, the increasing disease prevalence and awareness will fuel the migraine market during the forecast period.

However, some factors are hindering the growth of the migraine market. Despite the availability of standard treatment guidelines across regions and the well-entrenched presence of an array of available, mostly inexpensive options, current abortive and prophylactics, lack of biomarkers, and lack of therapies for pediatric patients exist as a high unmet need which is contrary to the popular perception. The therapies addressed in recent are not effective in all patients, have contraindications related to cardiovascular conditions in some patients, and are nonspecific or poorly tolerated in others. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the migraine market growth.

Scope of the Migraine Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Migraine Companies: Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Labs, AbbVie, Impel NeuroPharma, Zosano Pharma, Axsome Therapeutics, Aeon Biopharma Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, and others

Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Labs, AbbVie, Impel NeuroPharma, Zosano Pharma, Axsome Therapeutics, Aeon Biopharma Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, and others Key Migraine Therapies : BHV-3500 (Zavegepant), Atogepant, INP104, Zolmitriptan transdermal, AXS-07, Lu AG09222, ABP-450, IONIS-PKKRx, Oral CL- H1T, LY-3451838, and others

: BHV-3500 (Zavegepant), Atogepant, INP104, Zolmitriptan transdermal, AXS-07, Lu AG09222, ABP-450, IONIS-PKKRx, Oral CL- H1T, LY-3451838, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Migraine current marketed and emerging therapies

Migraine current marketed and emerging therapies Migraine Market Dynamics: Migraine market drivers and barriers

Migraine market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Migraine Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about migraine drugs in development @ Migraine Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Migraine Market Key Insights 2. Migraine Market Report Introduction 3. Migraine Market Overview at a Glance 4. Migraine Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Migraine Treatment and Management 7. Migraine Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Migraine Marketed Drugs 10. Migraine Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Migraine Market Analysis 12. Migraine Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Migraine Market Drivers 16 Migraine Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

Migraine Epidemiology

Migraine Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Migraine epidemiology in the 7MM.

Migraine Pipeline

Migraine Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Migraine companies including Allergan, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Labs, AbbVie, among others.

Cluster Headache Market

Cluster Headache Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Cluster Headache companies including Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, among others.

Cluster Headache Epidemiology

Cluster Headache Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Cluster Headache epidemiology in the 7MM.

Cluster Headache Pipeline

Cluster Headache Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Cluster Headache companies including Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Glomerulonephritis Market | Lymphedema Market | Audiology Devices Market | Campylobacter Infections Market | Varicose Veins Market | Nasolabial Fold Market | Reactive Airway Disease Market | Scleritis Market | Contrast-Induced Nephropathy Market | Mucinous cystic neoplasms Market | Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Market | ICOS-Next Generation Immunotherapy Market | Herpes Simplex Market | Hepatitis C Market | Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market | Graft Versus Host Disease Market | Goitre Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Neuromodulation Devices in Migraine

Migraine Treatment Market

Migraine Market Outlook

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg