The "East European Aviation New Developments in Central Eastern Europe and the Baltics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference will explore the latest developments in the commercial aviation sector of Central Eastern Europe and the Baltics and new business opportunities and challenges.
It is a unique opportunity for all participants to enhance their knowledge about CAMO, airworthiness, asset management, aircraft maintenance, training of maintenance staff, new opportunities in the region, and network with leading experts.
Speakers
- Colin Brickman, Managing Partner, CAMO4jets
- Mark Byrne, Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation
- Matthew Gee, Chief Operating Officer, Six West
- Robert Grochowski, President CEO, ALL4JETS
- Adrian Ioanascu, CEO General Director, Blue Air Technic
- Marco Malnati, CAMO Postholder Airworthiness Review Staff, Next-AT
- Andrzej Niderla, VP CAMO Director, ALL4JETS
- Senior Representative of Antonov Airlines
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c521yd
