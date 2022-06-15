bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Halted Pending Announcement of Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5, WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food") announces that it has requested that trading be halted in its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, effective as of the open of markets on June 15, 2022, to facilitate the orderly announcement of a transaction involving the Company. The Company anticipates the announcement will be issued shortly, following which trading is expected to resume.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality products through online and in-store retail platforms. Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences for their customer base while demonstrating - pioneering beverage technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Steve Pear

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com

Website: www.bettermoo.com

Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated announcement of a transaction, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705239/bettermood-Halted-Pending-Announcement-of-Transaction