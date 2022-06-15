New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Coltrades, an emerging grocery delivery start-up in Upstate New York, United States of America, announced plans to expand its store partnership program to over 135 ethnic stores across the east coast region of America in 2022. This expansion will enable more foreign students and residents from southwest Asia, West Africa, and South America regions in the United States to have easy access to Coltrades same-day delivery network.





Following the announcement today, Samuel Ilesanmi (CEO & Founder of Coltrades) emphasized the need to rapidly diversify grocery delivery in North America.

"When I first arrived in the United States as a foreign student, it was nearly impossible to access a grocery store that catered to Indian or West African students like myself. That's why today, I and my team at Coltrades are excited and pleased to begin expanding our same-day delivery network across the east coast and are committed to making sure more foreign students and residents can easily access authentic ethnic grocery stores via Coltrades' same-day delivery network. We understand there is already a high demand for our service from foreign students and residents. However, we also anticipate this expansion will make it easier for our local customers to easily try out foreign groceries and meals," Ilesanmi said.

About Coltrades:

Coltrades is an emerging grocery delivery platform trying to reengineer the way people safely shop one click at a time. Today, more than five thousand people use Coltrades' same-day delivery, and pick-up service within the Upstate New York region to purchase groceries like Indian groceries, west African groceries, Hispanic groceries, Walmart products, etc. Furthermore, people across the nation use Coltrades' two to five days shipping service to order shippable groceries. To satisfy this demand, Coltrades uses high-grade technology and safe payment services like PayPal, and Stripe to process its online shopping while partnering with stores like Spice Bazaar, and IFM to facilitate its same-day delivery, pickup, and shipping network of fresh groceries and snacks. For more information, visit www.coltrades.com or reach out to info@coltrades.com.

