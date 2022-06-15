DJ SANCTION OF THE SCHEME BY THE HIGH COURT

15 June 2022

Recommended Cash Offer for

Hibernia REIT plc

by

Benedict Real Estate Bidco Limited

(a subsidiary of one of Brookfield's real estate private funds)

to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014

SANCTION OF THE SCHEME BY THE HIGH COURT

Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia REIT" or the "Company") announces that the High Court of Ireland has today sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between Hibernia REIT and its shareholders under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme") pursuant to which Benedict Real Estate Bidco Limited ("Bidco") will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Hibernia REIT (the "Acquisition").

The Scheme and the Acquisition will become effective on delivery to the Registrar of Companies of the Court Order together with the minute of reduction required by section 86 of the Companies Act 2014 confirming the Reduction of Capital comprised as part of the Scheme. The Reduction of Capital shall become effective upon registration of the Court Order and minute of reduction by the Registrar of Companies.

Delivery and registration of the Court Order and minute of reduction is expected to occur at approximately 6.00 pm (Irish time) on 17 June 2022 (the "Effective Date").

Accordingly, the Effective Date is also expected to be the last date on which trading of Hibernia REIT Shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange will occur. Cancellation of the admission of Hibernia REIT Shares to trading on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange is expected to occur with effect from 8.00 am (Irish time) on 20 June 2022 (being the first business day following the Effective Date).

Despatch of cheques or SEPA payments (in the case of certificated holders of Hibernia REIT Shares) and electronic transfers to Euroclear Bank (in the case of uncertificated holders of Hibernia REIT Shares) for the cash consideration payable by Bidco to Scheme Shareholders under the terms of the Scheme will be effected by no later than 1 July 2022.

Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as given to them in the scheme document published by Hibernia REIT on 27 April 2022.

