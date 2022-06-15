Cool Company Ltd. - Mandatory notification of trade

EPS Ventures Ltd., close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the "Company"), has on 15 June 2022 acquired 8,934 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 90.1 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 15,082,623 shares in the Company, equivalent to 37.70 % of the Company's shares.
Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- Primary insider notification form (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/60b575d4-1799-41e7-9386-44dbe7b358f1)
