Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
WKN: A3DJQZ ISIN: US9344231041 
CJ 4DPLEX: Visionary Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and Warner Bros. Pictures' "ELVIS" Rocks Its Way Into Immersive 270-Degree ScreenX Theaters

Tickets on Sale Now

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, one of the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Baz Luhrmann's highly-anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures epic drama "Elvis" will debut in 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters worldwide starting June 22. In the United States, the film will open with early pre-shows starting on June 21 in select locations, followed by wide release on June 24.

