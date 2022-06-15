Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Boardsi is announcing that it is allowing businesses to find the most suitable board members to fit their needs. Society regularly hears about the essentials of employee recruitment, but few outlets discuss the process of board recruitment; this can leave many companies and business owners feeling in the dark about where to look. This, in turn, makes it all the more likely for them to settle for below-par board members. Two of the most valuable assets that a great board can bring to a business are experience and resources; gaining the latter via board members, rather than searching in the open market, can be a far more cost-effective means of gaining access to these key resources.

Equally, the process can often seem opaque for those looking to gain board seats. Even for those that can get an interview, there is a significant lack of educational materials that they can access to help prepare for the prospect of sitting on a board. The only way to gain experience is through being a board member, but the only way to become a board member is through gaining experience.

Boardsi is breaking this cycle and streamlining the process of board-building for both companies and prospective board members and advisors. This platform utilizes sophisticated AI technology to match businesses with executives; once the business has outlined the specifics of what they are looking for, Boardsi will scour its private network, comprising thousands of executives, and find the ideal people for the roles.

This process can be drawn-out and complex; for women, for example, it takes an average of 2.3 years to get onto a corporate board. Boardsi significantly speeds this up due to a combination of factors: firstly, its network consists solely of executives that have expressed an interest in being on a board; secondly, its AI technology pinpoints the best pairings of companies and prospective board-members.

Another central factor that streamlines recruitment is Boardsi's commitment to training its pool of executives. It is not a case of simply securing interviews with companies; Boardsi provides educational tools that help prepare the executives for their board positions and highlight key ways they can improve their chances of gaining such a role. For example, through effective branding strategies, they can boost their online presence and stand out to companies looking for board members.

As a founder, time is usually the most limited resource; compiling a board, or a team of advisors can help ensure that your time is being spent as effectively as possible. In a survey of directors, most respondents said they felt that their board had a 'high' or 'very high' impact on the company's overall value. However, out of those who said they felt their boards were ineffective, only 1% stated that they believed their executives had received sufficient training. This underlines the importance of providing prospective board members with adequate educational resources. Boardsi offers an entire course for an additional fee but will soon include masterclasses and resources as part of their basic membership.

Boardsi's CEO, Martin Rowinski, was inspired to found Boardsi after his own experiences with the process of gaining a board-seat. Rowinski had previously held a number of consulting roles, but aspired for a position that would give him a more hands-on role in helping each company to reach its potential.

He soon noticed that the route to becoming a board-member was unnecessarily laden with obstacles: "The difficulties were being felt on both the company-side and the executive-side, which was ultimately producing a highly ineffective system. So we radically simplify the process through the AI technology we use at Boardsi. But, crucially, we care about our network and helping them to become the best candidates they can be, just as we are also deeply passionate about aiding the companies we work with in their search for the optimum executives that will add real value to their team."

