Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Award-winning real estate company Search Realty has revealed its new strategy to make full use of technology to modernize the real estate industry. The company is looking to accelerate this digital shift for Realtors by enabling them to cater to the needs of today's evolving market.

Search Realty utilizes state-of-the-art technology to simplify the lead generation process and provide on-demand support for Realtors that may be unfamiliar with digitized methods of generating and closing leads. In addition to this, the real estate company is giving Realtors in-depth guidance for all areas of their business, which ranges from assisting with digital marketing to providing extensive training through its Search University training program.

Search Realty encourages today's Realtors to capitalize on social media and technology. The company saves Realtors time that would have otherwise been spent on training agents on how to maximize social media engagement. Instead, they use their in-house expertise and their MLS Listings to create content and schedule posts for Realtors on social media.

When the company was first established, the real estate industry was initially reluctant to embrace the ways in which technology could transform the selling process and improve lead generation. Search Realty's mission was to make lead generation measurable and scalable. Realtors can now select the quantity and location of leads they want in any city worldwide through the online order form provided by Search Realty. These leads are guaranteed to be real, in their desired city, and exclusive to the Realtor.

Sterling Wong, Founder, and CEO of Search Realty has managed to apply this ahead-of-the-curve approach to the real estate industry, "The emphasis is always on helping each individual Realtor to reach their full potential. In today's market, it is impossible to do this without integrating technology to improve your lead generation, marketing strategies, and brand development. If Realtors continue with traditional approaches, they will operate at a major disadvantage."

The tech-friendly real estate model that the company utilizes allowed Search Realty to be Canada's fastest-growing real estate company for three years running. Nonetheless, despite their widespread use of technology to enhance Realtor businesses, Wong states that "We are a real estate company first, and a tech company second. This means we know the human side of what a Realtor has to go through when they are trying to convert a lead into a sale, rather than simply fulfilling the lead order, which is uncommon in the industry."

Media contact:

Name: Sterling Wong

Email: Careers@SearchRealty.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127953