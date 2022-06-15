

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Vaccine maker Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that it was putting a stop to enrollment in a trial for its Covid-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid, in standard-risk patients. The decision was taken after a study revealed the treatment was not effective in reducing symptoms in that group.



The drug has secured emergency use authorization for people in high-risk groups in which it was found to be effective in bringing down the rates of hospitalizations and deaths.



Latest data, however, revealed a 51 percent relative risk reduction in standard-risk groups, which the vaccine maker said was not statistically important. Included in the standard-risk population are people who do not have health conditions, which put them at risk of severe disease and who can recover without the drug.



Pfizer said that the new data would be included in its upcoming application to the US FDA asking for full approval for using the drug in high-risk groups.



Data from a study conducted in Israel in early June revealed that the brings down COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients who are 65 years and older, but was not found to stop severe illness among younger adults.



More than 1.2 million courses of Paxlovid have been administered in the US, according to data from the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response under the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.







