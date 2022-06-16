

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release May figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to tick down to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in April, with the addition of 25,000 jobs after gaining 4,000 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is tipped to improve to 66.4 percent from 66.3 percent a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q1 data for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was up 3.0 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year.



Japan will see May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 43.6 percent on year, accelerating from 28.2 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 16.4 percent, up from 12.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 2,022.6 billion yen following the 839.2 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



The monetary authority in Hong Kong will wrap up its policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; it's widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.25 percent.



The de facto central bank in Taiwan will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate from 1.375 percent to 1.50 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de