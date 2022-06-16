Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923893 ISIN: GB0005405286 Ticker-Symbol: HBC1 
Xetra
15.06.22
17:35 Uhr
6,112 Euro
+0,142
+2,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0286,15215.06.
6,0266,14815.06.
PR Newswire
16.06.2022 | 01:04
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HSBC AND EMMA RADUCANU PARTNER TO MOBILISE THE NEXT GENERATION

  • HSBC today announces a new, multi-year partnership with international sports star Emma Raducanu.
  • Emma and HSBC will collaborate on sports initiatives and financial opportunities for the next generation.

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC has announced a four-year partnership with Emma Raducanu, current British women's tennis number one and the reigning US Open champion, with the shared ambition to create opportunities for the next generation.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.