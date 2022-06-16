

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 888 Food Co. is recalling various fish and shrimp balls and cakes under Ho King and Giai Phat brands citing the potential to contain undeclared eggs, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled products include Ho King brand's Fried Fish Ball 10 oz and Fish Ball 11 oz. Further, Giai Phat brand products include Fried Fish Loaf 10 oz; Fried Fish Cake 12 oz; Fish Ball 11 oz; Fried Fish Ball 10 oz; Featherback Fish Ball 11 oz; Fried Featherback Fish Ball 10 oz; Shrimp Ball 7 oz; and Cuttle Fish Ball 8 oz with select lot numbers.



The recalled products were mainly distributed in California through distributor and direct delivery to retail stores. Small portions of these products were distributed to retailers in Indiana and Illinois.



The S. El Monte, California- based company initiated the recall after receiving a consumer complaint of anaphylactic reaction. Through investigation it was determined that the formulation of an ingredient was changed to include eggs.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



Consumers are urged to return the product to the retailers for a full refund.



In recent recalls, Naperville, Illinois -based Wilton Industries, Inc. in early June called back select lots of two Sprinkle products citing the possible presence of undeclared milk. Further, Leonard Novelty Bakery recalled certain Carrot Cake Squares sold in its Bakery departments due to undeclared walnuts.







