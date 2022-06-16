Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma Company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will participate to the EUNOS 2022 meeting, which is taking place on June 20-23 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The conference is the most important conference in Europe for neuro-ophthalmologists and provides GenSight the opportunity to discuss its clinical data and recent developments with the neuro-ophthalmology community. The Company is a sponsor of EUNOS and will have a booth on site.

Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology and Honorary Consultant Neuro-ophthalmologist at the University of Cambridge, Moorfields Eye Hospital, and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, United Kingdom, will present on two topics relevant to Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). He will first present data from GenSight's Phase III REFLECT trial and discuss the efficacy of the Company's bilateral treatment approach. He will also discuss the future of LHON treatment.

"The long-term follow-up data of patients in the REFLECT trial illustrate the sustained effect of the treatment and the clear impact on visual acuity for patients affected with LHON", he said. "The data will be of particular interest to physicians seeking an effective treatment for this blinding mitochondrial disorder.

15th annual meeting of EUNOS (European Neuro-Ophthalmological Society) - EUNOS 2022

June 20-23, 2022 University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, Birmingham, UK

"The Phase III REFLECT trial: efficacy of bilateral gene therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) is maintained 2 years post administration," presented by Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom (principal investigator in the RESCUE, REVERSE, RESTORE, REFLECT and REALITY trials; international coordinator of the REVERSE trial).

Oral Presentation

Free Papers 1

Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 2:00 pm BST

"Future Treatment for Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy," presented by Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom (principal investigator in the RESCUE, REVERSE, RESTORE, REFLECT and REALITY trials; international coordinator of the REVERSE trial).

Oral Presentation

Inherited Optic Neuropathies

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 3:00 pm BST

GenSight Biologics will also lead a presentation on GS010 (Lenadogene nolparvovec) clinical data at the Global 7th Cell Gene Therapy Summit, July 19-21. Magali TAIEL, MD, Chief Medical Officer of GenSight Biologics, will make a presentation titled, "Development of GS010 gene therapy in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy: Key learnings

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

