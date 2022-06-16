> All resolutions voted in accordance with Board of Directors' recommendations

> Mr. Khalil Barrage, Managing Director of Invus' public equity investments division, appointed as new member of the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: ONXEO), ("Onxeo" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announces that the Combined General Meeting held today adopted all resolutions presented, in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.

Additionally, the Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Mr. Khalil Barrage as a new Board member for a term of 3 years. Mr. Barrage is a Managing Director at Invus, based in New York. He joined Invus in 2003 and established its Public Equity activity. Since its inception, Invus Public Equity has concentrated its investments in the emerging innovative biotech companies. Prior to joining Invus, he worked at The Olayan Group in New York and ran their US equity portfolio for 15 years. He holds a BA in Economics from the American University of Beirut. He is a member of the board of several biotechs including Celtaxsys and Protagenic Therapeutics in the US and Sensorion in France. Shareholders also approved the renewal of the term of office of Board member GammaX Corporate Advisory, represented by Mr. Jacques Mallet, for an additional 3-year term.

Onxeo's Board of Directors, chaired by Mrs. Shefali Agarwal, thus has 8 members, including 5 independent members.

Dr. Shefali Agarwal, Chairwoman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, commented: "On behalf of the entire Onxeo team, I would like to thank all our shareholders for their commitment and their support at this General Meeting. I am excited to welcome Mr. Khalil Barrage to our board. Mr. Barrage brings a great wealth of experience and allows us to strengthen our ties with our main shareholder, a global fund that is highly engaged in the field of biotechnology and is committed to support innovative companies like ours through the next stages of our growth. I will also like to congratulate Jacques Mallet, whose term of office has been renewed and who, in recent months, has provided considerable contribution to the Board and the company

The voting results and the minutes of the Shareholders' General Meeting will be available within the statutory deadline on the Company's website, in the General Meetings section.

Next financial communication:

2022 Half-Year accounts: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 (after market close).

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a highly differentiated, clinical-stage first-in-call candidate in the field of DNA damage response (DDR) applied to oncology. Its decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways results in distinctive antitumor properties, including the ability to prevent or abrogate tumor resistance to targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and strong synergy with tumor DNA-damaging agents such as radio-chemotherapy. AsiDNA is currently in combination clinical trials in difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, designed to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is currently being optimized and is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company's registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.onxeo.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

