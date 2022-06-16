DJ SIG Capital Markets Day 2022: Creating value with packaging solutions for a more sustainable world

16 June 2022

SIG Group AG ("SIG" or "the Company")

SIG Capital Markets Day 2022: Creating value with packaging solutions for a more sustainable world

At today's Capital Markets Day, SIG will provide a deeper insight into its strategy following the acquisitions of Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia. The company's medium-term financial targets remain unchanged.

Since its IPO in 2018, SIG has consistently delivered on its growth strategy and reported strong financial results. The business model has proven to be resilient even in a challenging global environment, including most recently the pandemic. With the acquisition of Scholle IPN, which closed on 1 June 2022, and of Evergreen Asia, expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, SIG is further strengthening its position in terms of geography, categories, channels as well as technological capabilities, and has created a unique platform to serve the growing global liquid food and beverage markets. At today's Capital Markets Day, SIG's leadership team will demonstrate how it aims to create additional value for customers, employees and shareholders from its expanded platform, while setting industry standards in sustainability.

Population growth, urbanization and rising disposable incomes are driving demand for packaged food and beverages, including convenience and premium products. Megatrends such as a stronger focus on sustainability, food safety, quality and health consciousness are at the heart of SIG's excellent growth prospects. As a system provider for sustainable packaging solutions, SIG offers its customers unparalleled flexibility and reliability, based on its unique technology as well as its leading customer service. Thus, SIG is deeply embedded in its customers' value chain which supports long-term customer relationships ensuring reliable and recurring revenues.

The Company maintains its mid-term revenue growth guidance of 4-6% at constant currency, while the recent acquisitions are expected to enable resilient growth in the upper half of this range. For the enlarged group, the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be above 27% in the mid-term driven by continued margin expansion in the aseptic carton business as well as the realisation of synergies and margin expansion from the acquisitions. SIG will continue to deliver strong cash generation and the Company maintains its mid-term leverage guidance of towards 2x with a milestone of around 2.5x at the end of 2024. SIG also expects to maintain its policy of progressive growth of its absolute dividend with a pay-out ratio of at least 50-60% of adjusted net income.

Samuel Sigrist, Chief Executive Officer of SIG, said: "SIG is setting industry standards for sustainable packaging of liquid food and beverages. The Company aims to supply the growing world population with food products in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. With our new members in the SIG family, we will be able to further develop our business in terms of geography, categories, channels and, most importantly, technological capabilities underpinning our ability to enhance and create new sustainable packaging solutions. These dynamics will drive exciting growth opportunities and deliver value to shareholders."

About SIG

SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 8,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 45 billion packs and generated EUR2.5 billion in revenue (incl. Scholle IPN unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit our SIGnals blog: www.sig.biz/signals/en.

