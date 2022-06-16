Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

16 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 15 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 357.5851 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 360.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 353.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,431,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,660,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 15 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 154 358.50 08:21:12 00059460766TRLO0 LSE 1200 358.50 08:21:12 00059460765TRLO0 LSE 608 358.50 08:21:12 00059460764TRLO0 LSE 1631 359.00 08:30:25 00059461104TRLO0 LSE 1401 358.50 08:30:25 00059461106TRLO0 LSE 1446 359.00 08:30:25 00059461105TRLO0 LSE 942 358.50 08:44:08 00059461974TRLO0 LSE 519 358.50 08:44:08 00059461973TRLO0 LSE 1521 358.00 08:44:10 00059461976TRLO0 LSE 51 357.50 08:47:15 00059462110TRLO0 LSE 1200 357.50 08:47:15 00059462109TRLO0 LSE 186 357.50 08:47:15 00059462108TRLO0 LSE 266 357.50 08:47:16 00059462123TRLO0 LSE 1300 357.50 08:47:16 00059462122TRLO0 LSE 129 357.00 08:47:19 00059462156TRLO0 LSE 168 357.00 08:47:19 00059462155TRLO0 LSE 695 357.00 08:47:20 00059462161TRLO0 LSE 473 357.00 08:47:29 00059462180TRLO0 LSE 1 356.00 09:00:00 00059462707TRLO0 LSE 1458 356.00 09:00:00 00059462705TRLO0 LSE 355 356.50 09:09:31 00059463188TRLO0 LSE 1070 356.50 09:09:31 00059463187TRLO0 LSE 864 356.50 09:09:31 00059463189TRLO0 LSE 232 356.50 09:09:31 00059463191TRLO0 LSE 59 356.50 09:09:31 00059463190TRLO0 LSE 1413 357.50 09:16:13 00059463674TRLO0 LSE 380 357.50 09:16:13 00059463676TRLO0 LSE 500 357.50 09:16:13 00059463675TRLO0 LSE 621 357.50 09:16:13 00059463677TRLO0 LSE 1200 360.00 09:49:30 00059465636TRLO0 LSE 368 360.00 09:49:30 00059465637TRLO0 LSE 1553 359.50 09:57:19 00059465933TRLO0 LSE 500 359.50 09:57:19 00059465934TRLO0 LSE 675 359.50 09:57:19 00059465935TRLO0 LSE 146 358.00 10:01:47 00059466193TRLO0 LSE 600 358.00 10:01:47 00059466192TRLO0 LSE 548 358.00 10:01:47 00059466191TRLO0 LSE 116 358.00 10:01:47 00059466190TRLO0 LSE 249 357.00 10:16:02 00059466730TRLO0 LSE 471 357.00 10:16:02 00059466729TRLO0 LSE 498 357.00 10:16:02 00059466728TRLO0 LSE 145 357.00 10:16:02 00059466727TRLO0 LSE 896 357.50 10:51:26 00059468180TRLO0 LSE 329 357.50 10:51:26 00059468179TRLO0 LSE 366 357.50 10:51:26 00059468178TRLO0 LSE 834 357.50 10:51:26 00059468177TRLO0 LSE 37 357.50 10:51:26 00059468176TRLO0 LSE 500 357.50 10:51:26 00059468175TRLO0 LSE 761 357.00 10:54:13 00059468249TRLO0 LSE 388 357.00 10:54:13 00059468248TRLO0 LSE 429 357.00 10:54:13 00059468247TRLO0 LSE 1495 356.00 11:22:10 00059469154TRLO0 LSE 1308 355.50 11:44:46 00059469945TRLO0 LSE 1409 355.00 11:44:47 00059469946TRLO0 LSE 122 355.00 11:44:48 00059469960TRLO0 LSE 486 354.50 11:51:59 00059470371TRLO0 LSE 196 354.50 12:00:11 00059470812TRLO0 LSE 600 354.50 12:00:11 00059470811TRLO0 LSE 84 354.50 12:00:11 00059470810TRLO0 LSE 542 354.50 12:48:01 00059472310TRLO0 LSE 1059 354.50 12:48:01 00059472309TRLO0 LSE 1105 354.50 12:48:01 00059472308TRLO0 LSE 257 354.50 12:48:01 00059472307TRLO0 LSE 1609 354.00 12:48:02 00059472311TRLO0 LSE 634 354.00 13:04:52 00059473080TRLO0 LSE 239 354.00 13:11:39 00059473476TRLO0 LSE 600 354.00 13:11:39 00059473475TRLO0 LSE 313 353.50 13:30:14 00059474116TRLO0 LSE 44 353.50 13:30:14 00059474115TRLO0 LSE 1111 353.50 13:30:14 00059474114TRLO0 LSE 500 355.50 13:55:33 00059474832TRLO0 LSE 500 355.50 13:55:33 00059474833TRLO0 LSE 689 355.50 13:57:33 00059474877TRLO0 LSE 500 355.50 13:57:33 00059474876TRLO0 LSE 1184 355.00 14:02:13 00059475062TRLO0 LSE 225 355.00 14:02:13 00059475061TRLO0 LSE 294 355.00 14:09:13 00059475250TRLO0 LSE 405 355.00 14:09:13 00059475249TRLO0 LSE 1479 355.00 14:12:41 00059475353TRLO0 LSE 1580 358.50 14:29:27 00059476249TRLO0 LSE 1313 358.50 14:35:08 00059476596TRLO0 LSE 1390 358.50 14:35:08 00059476595TRLO0 LSE 389 358.50 14:35:08 00059476598TRLO0 LSE 500 358.50 14:35:08 00059476597TRLO0 LSE 321 359.00 14:48:14 00059477834TRLO0 LSE 1200 359.00 14:48:14 00059477833TRLO0 LSE 1390 359.00 14:48:14 00059477836TRLO0 LSE 60 359.00 14:48:14 00059477835TRLO0 LSE 1510 358.50 14:58:20 00059478670TRLO0 LSE 431 358.00 15:14:20 00059479638TRLO0 LSE 62 358.00 15:14:20 00059479637TRLO0 LSE 1119 358.00 15:14:20 00059479636TRLO0 LSE 500 358.00 15:14:34 00059479646TRLO0 LSE 381 358.00 15:14:34 00059479645TRLO0 LSE 406 357.50 15:21:37 00059480135TRLO0 LSE 429 357.50 15:24:28 00059480276TRLO0 LSE 435 357.50 15:26:13 00059480417TRLO0 LSE 217 357.50 15:28:07 00059480557TRLO0 LSE 203 357.50 15:28:07 00059480556TRLO0 LSE 245 357.50 15:28:07 00059480558TRLO0 LSE 418 357.50 15:29:52 00059480670TRLO0 LSE 431 357.50 15:31:06 00059480757TRLO0 LSE 194 357.50 15:32:22 00059480824TRLO0 LSE 300 357.50 15:40:04 00059481287TRLO0 LSE 416 357.50 15:41:22 00059481334TRLO0 LSE 432 357.50 15:42:49 00059481395TRLO0 LSE 153 358.50 15:49:31 00059481806TRLO0 LSE 415 358.50 15:49:58 00059481816TRLO0 LSE 450 358.50 15:51:37 00059481939TRLO0 LSE 162 358.50 15:52:03 00059481954TRLO0 LSE 445 358.50 15:53:22 00059482030TRLO0 LSE 409 358.50 15:55:03 00059482133TRLO0 LSE 3269 360.50 16:02:30 00059483104TRLO0 LSE 123 360.50 16:05:45 00059483435TRLO0 LSE 1285 360.50 16:05:45 00059483436TRLO0 LSE 569 360.50 16:05:45 00059483437TRLO0 LSE 600 360.50 16:05:45 00059483438TRLO0 LSE 286 360.50 16:05:45 00059483439TRLO0 LSE 414 360.50 16:09:52 00059483710TRLO0 LSE 161 360.50 16:10:53 00059483802TRLO0 LSE 454 360.50 16:11:13 00059483820TRLO0 LSE 325 360.50 16:13:22 00059484059TRLO0 LSE 1539 360.50 16:15:01 00059484193TRLO0 LSE 448 360.50 16:20:05 00059484693TRLO0 LSE 780 360.50 16:20:05 00059484694TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com