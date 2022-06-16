Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 15

16 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 15 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 357.5851 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 360.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 353.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,431,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,660,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 15 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
154358.50 08:21:1200059460766TRLO0LSE
1200358.50 08:21:1200059460765TRLO0LSE
608358.50 08:21:1200059460764TRLO0LSE
1631359.00 08:30:2500059461104TRLO0LSE
1401358.50 08:30:2500059461106TRLO0LSE
1446359.00 08:30:2500059461105TRLO0LSE
942358.50 08:44:0800059461974TRLO0LSE
519358.50 08:44:0800059461973TRLO0LSE
1521358.00 08:44:1000059461976TRLO0LSE
51357.50 08:47:1500059462110TRLO0LSE
1200357.50 08:47:1500059462109TRLO0LSE
186357.50 08:47:1500059462108TRLO0LSE
266357.50 08:47:1600059462123TRLO0LSE
1300357.50 08:47:1600059462122TRLO0LSE
129357.00 08:47:1900059462156TRLO0LSE
168357.00 08:47:1900059462155TRLO0LSE
695357.00 08:47:2000059462161TRLO0LSE
473357.00 08:47:2900059462180TRLO0LSE
1356.00 09:00:0000059462707TRLO0LSE
1458356.00 09:00:0000059462705TRLO0LSE
355356.50 09:09:3100059463188TRLO0LSE
1070356.50 09:09:3100059463187TRLO0LSE
864356.50 09:09:3100059463189TRLO0LSE
232356.50 09:09:3100059463191TRLO0LSE
59356.50 09:09:3100059463190TRLO0LSE
1413357.50 09:16:1300059463674TRLO0LSE
380357.50 09:16:1300059463676TRLO0LSE
500357.50 09:16:1300059463675TRLO0LSE
621357.50 09:16:1300059463677TRLO0LSE
1200360.00 09:49:3000059465636TRLO0LSE
368360.00 09:49:3000059465637TRLO0LSE
1553359.50 09:57:1900059465933TRLO0LSE
500359.50 09:57:1900059465934TRLO0LSE
675359.50 09:57:1900059465935TRLO0LSE
146358.00 10:01:4700059466193TRLO0LSE
600358.00 10:01:4700059466192TRLO0LSE
548358.00 10:01:4700059466191TRLO0LSE
116358.00 10:01:4700059466190TRLO0LSE
249357.00 10:16:0200059466730TRLO0LSE
471357.00 10:16:0200059466729TRLO0LSE
498357.00 10:16:0200059466728TRLO0LSE
145357.00 10:16:0200059466727TRLO0LSE
896357.50 10:51:2600059468180TRLO0LSE
329357.50 10:51:2600059468179TRLO0LSE
366357.50 10:51:2600059468178TRLO0LSE
834357.50 10:51:2600059468177TRLO0LSE
37357.50 10:51:2600059468176TRLO0LSE
500357.50 10:51:2600059468175TRLO0LSE
761357.00 10:54:1300059468249TRLO0LSE
388357.00 10:54:1300059468248TRLO0LSE
429357.00 10:54:1300059468247TRLO0LSE
1495356.00 11:22:1000059469154TRLO0LSE
1308355.50 11:44:4600059469945TRLO0LSE
1409355.00 11:44:4700059469946TRLO0LSE
122355.00 11:44:4800059469960TRLO0LSE
486354.50 11:51:5900059470371TRLO0LSE
196354.50 12:00:1100059470812TRLO0LSE
600354.50 12:00:1100059470811TRLO0LSE
84354.50 12:00:1100059470810TRLO0LSE
542354.50 12:48:0100059472310TRLO0LSE
1059354.50 12:48:0100059472309TRLO0LSE
1105354.50 12:48:0100059472308TRLO0LSE
257354.50 12:48:0100059472307TRLO0LSE
1609354.00 12:48:0200059472311TRLO0LSE
634354.00 13:04:5200059473080TRLO0LSE
239354.00 13:11:3900059473476TRLO0LSE
600354.00 13:11:3900059473475TRLO0LSE
313353.50 13:30:1400059474116TRLO0LSE
44353.50 13:30:1400059474115TRLO0LSE
1111353.50 13:30:1400059474114TRLO0LSE
500355.50 13:55:3300059474832TRLO0LSE
500355.50 13:55:3300059474833TRLO0LSE
689355.50 13:57:3300059474877TRLO0LSE
500355.50 13:57:3300059474876TRLO0LSE
1184355.00 14:02:1300059475062TRLO0LSE
225355.00 14:02:1300059475061TRLO0LSE
294355.00 14:09:1300059475250TRLO0LSE
405355.00 14:09:1300059475249TRLO0LSE
1479355.00 14:12:4100059475353TRLO0LSE
1580358.50 14:29:2700059476249TRLO0LSE
1313358.50 14:35:0800059476596TRLO0LSE
1390358.50 14:35:0800059476595TRLO0LSE
389358.50 14:35:0800059476598TRLO0LSE
500358.50 14:35:0800059476597TRLO0LSE
321359.00 14:48:1400059477834TRLO0LSE
1200359.00 14:48:1400059477833TRLO0LSE
1390359.00 14:48:1400059477836TRLO0LSE
60359.00 14:48:1400059477835TRLO0LSE
1510358.50 14:58:2000059478670TRLO0LSE
431358.00 15:14:2000059479638TRLO0LSE
62358.00 15:14:2000059479637TRLO0LSE
1119358.00 15:14:2000059479636TRLO0LSE
500358.00 15:14:3400059479646TRLO0LSE
381358.00 15:14:3400059479645TRLO0LSE
406357.50 15:21:3700059480135TRLO0LSE
429357.50 15:24:2800059480276TRLO0LSE
435357.50 15:26:1300059480417TRLO0LSE
217357.50 15:28:0700059480557TRLO0LSE
203357.50 15:28:0700059480556TRLO0LSE
245357.50 15:28:0700059480558TRLO0LSE
418357.50 15:29:5200059480670TRLO0LSE
431357.50 15:31:0600059480757TRLO0LSE
194357.50 15:32:2200059480824TRLO0LSE
300357.50 15:40:0400059481287TRLO0LSE
416357.50 15:41:2200059481334TRLO0LSE
432357.50 15:42:4900059481395TRLO0LSE
153358.50 15:49:3100059481806TRLO0LSE
415358.50 15:49:5800059481816TRLO0LSE
450358.50 15:51:3700059481939TRLO0LSE
162358.50 15:52:0300059481954TRLO0LSE
445358.50 15:53:2200059482030TRLO0LSE
409358.50 15:55:0300059482133TRLO0LSE
3269360.50 16:02:3000059483104TRLO0LSE
123360.50 16:05:4500059483435TRLO0LSE
1285360.50 16:05:4500059483436TRLO0LSE
569360.50 16:05:4500059483437TRLO0LSE
600360.50 16:05:4500059483438TRLO0LSE
286360.50 16:05:4500059483439TRLO0LSE
414360.50 16:09:5200059483710TRLO0LSE
161360.50 16:10:5300059483802TRLO0LSE
454360.50 16:11:1300059483820TRLO0LSE
325360.50 16:13:2200059484059TRLO0LSE
1539360.50 16:15:0100059484193TRLO0LSE
448360.50 16:20:0500059484693TRLO0LSE
780360.50 16:20:0500059484694TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
