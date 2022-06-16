- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling says TotalEnergies E&P Suriname, Suriname Branch has exercised an option to add the drilling of one additional well in Block 58 offshore Suriname to the work scope of the drillship Maersk Valiant.
- • The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence in August/September 2022 in direct continuation of the rig's current work scope
- • The contract value of the extension is approximately USD 24.3 million
