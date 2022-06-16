Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8TU ISIN: JP3688370000 Ticker-Symbol: L3W 
Berlin
07.01.22
08:05 Uhr
55,04 Euro
+3,04
+5,85 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.06.2022 | 08:10
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.: Nippon Express Holdings Launches New Company in Singapore: NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd.

TOKYO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. has established NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NGO") in Singapore with the aim of strengthening its ocean freight-forwarding business. The new company opened for business on Monday, May 23.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202206132473-O1-LEv2pxTy

Photo: Takahisa Tanaka / Managing Director / NGO
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202206132473/_prw_PI2fl_f0KoS3FR.jpg

The NX Group has positioned forwarding as one of its core businesses in the "NX Group Management Plan 2023 - Dynamic Growth" and has accordingly been working to expand its handling of ocean cargo as the base cargo for its forwarding business.

In 2020, Nippon Express set up a Global NVOCC (*) Center ("GNC") in Japan to select shipping companies, centralize purchasing, develop price-competitive NVOCC products, and improve and support services. To further enhance these functions and expand cargo-handling capabilities, the GNC's functions were transferred to multicultural Singapore, home to a diverse pool of human resources skilled in ocean freight operations, and the new company NGO opened for business on May 23.

(*) NVOCC: Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier

Profile

  • Name of new company: NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (Abbreviation: NGO)
  • Address: 5C Toh Guan Road East, Singapore 608828
  • Representative: Takahisa Tanaka
  • Business description: Shipping company selection/centralized purchasing,

NVOCC ocean freight product planning, sales and provision of services to Group subsidiaries

  • Capital: S$6,250,000
  • Established: January 24, 2022
  • Start of operations: May 23, 2022
  • Capital structure: Wholly owned by Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

Having reinforced its business infrastructure by founding this new company in Singapore, the NX Group will continue striving to expand its ocean freight-forwarding business by providing high-quality international ocean freight services.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

NIPPON EXPRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.