Donnerstag, 16.06.2022
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
Dow Jones News
16.06.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 June 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
                            EUR1.024 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.889 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.010     GBP0.872 
 
                                    GBP0.881827 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.017832

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 702,824,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1632       1.010         XDUB      08:47:17      00059462138TRLO0 
4080       1.010         XDUB      08:47:17      00059462137TRLO0 
912       1.010         XDUB      08:47:17      00059462142TRLO0 
3740       1.010         XDUB      08:47:17      00059462141TRLO0 
1114       1.010         XDUB      08:47:17      00059462145TRLO0 
2000       1.010         XDUB      08:47:17      00059462144TRLO0 
2000       1.010         XDUB      08:47:17      00059462143TRLO0 
5817       1.024         XDUB      09:45:59      00059465539TRLO0 
5000       1.024         XDUB      09:45:59      00059465540TRLO0 
826       1.024         XDUB      09:45:59      00059465541TRLO0 
1858       1.020         XDUB      10:00:03      00059466081TRLO0 
3309       1.020         XDUB      10:00:03      00059466080TRLO0 
6001       1.018         XDUB      11:06:32      00059468634TRLO0 
4020       1.020         XDUB      11:38:43      00059469659TRLO0 
4768       1.018         XDUB      11:45:59      00059470059TRLO0 
94        1.018         XDUB      11:45:59      00059470058TRLO0 
1064       1.016         XDUB      13:12:16      00059473606TRLO0 
271       1.016         XDUB      13:12:16      00059473605TRLO0 
440       1.016         XDUB      13:12:16      00059473604TRLO0 
3943       1.016         XDUB      13:12:16      00059473603TRLO0 
4656       1.016         XDUB      13:18:09      00059473752TRLO0 
2451       1.014         XDUB      14:38:00      00059476854TRLO0 
8843       1.014         XDUB      14:38:00      00059476853TRLO0 
1418       1.014         XDUB      14:38:00      00059476852TRLO0 
511       1.014         XDUB      14:38:00      00059476851TRLO0 
1064       1.014         XDUB      14:38:00      00059476850TRLO0 
2000       1.014         XDUB      14:47:35      00059477776TRLO0 
1900       1.022         XDUB      15:03:26      00059478967TRLO0 
2000       1.022         XDUB      15:03:26      00059478966TRLO0 
5124       1.022         XDUB      15:09:05      00059479354TRLO0 
5280       1.022         XDUB      15:27:02      00059480499TRLO0 
3255       1.022         XDUB      15:48:55      00059481778TRLO0 
4857       1.022         XDUB      15:54:55      00059482118TRLO0 
1199       1.022         XDUB      16:12:55      00059483996TRLO0 
1354       1.022         XDUB      16:12:55      00059483995TRLO0 
1199       1.022         XDUB      16:12:55      00059483994TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
646       87.20         XLON      08:18:21      00059460627TRLO0 
591       87.70         XLON      08:32:54      00059461296TRLO0 
1425       87.70         XLON      08:32:54      00059461297TRLO0 
913       87.70         XLON      08:32:54      00059461298TRLO0 
2662       88.00         XLON      08:46:25      00059462062TRLO0 
1893       87.70         XLON      08:47:17      00059462139TRLO0 
1199       87.70         XLON      08:47:17      00059462140TRLO0 
73        88.30         XLON      09:01:41      00059462792TRLO0 
1682       88.30         XLON      09:01:41      00059462793TRLO0 
930       88.30         XLON      09:10:01      00059463203TRLO0 
821       88.30         XLON      09:10:01      00059463204TRLO0 
105       88.70         XLON      09:14:55      00059463590TRLO0 
2592       88.70         XLON      09:14:55      00059463591TRLO0 
595       88.70         XLON      09:18:55      00059463960TRLO0 
37        88.70         XLON      09:18:55      00059463961TRLO0 
2425       88.90         XLON      09:18:56      00059463962TRLO0 
2849       88.90         XLON      09:20:41      00059464179TRLO0 
2766       88.80         XLON      09:40:49      00059465392TRLO0 
2908       88.70         XLON      09:40:49      00059465393TRLO0 
2621       88.50         XLON      10:00:12      00059466085TRLO0 
2500       88.50         XLON      10:00:13      00059466086TRLO0 
141       88.30         XLON      10:05:10      00059466324TRLO0 
2819       88.30         XLON      10:05:10      00059466325TRLO0 
926       88.20         XLON      11:06:29      00059468630TRLO0 
1671       88.20         XLON      11:06:29      00059468631TRLO0 
2500       88.30         XLON      11:06:29      00059468632TRLO0 
2500       88.20         XLON      11:25:45      00059469244TRLO0 
55        88.40         XLON      11:38:21      00059469651TRLO0 
1429       88.40         XLON      11:38:51      00059469660TRLO0 
1342       88.40         XLON      11:39:23      00059469670TRLO0 
552       87.90         XLON      12:07:50      00059471108TRLO0 
176       87.90         XLON      12:07:50      00059471109TRLO0 
2137       87.90         XLON      12:07:50      00059471110TRLO0 
2909       87.90         XLON      12:31:54      00059471656TRLO0 
792       88.00         XLON      12:54:56      00059472674TRLO0 
219       88.00         XLON      12:55:37      00059472689TRLO0 
1710       88.00         XLON      12:55:37      00059472690TRLO0 
561       87.70         XLON      13:12:07      00059473591TRLO0 
2252       87.70         XLON      13:12:07      00059473592TRLO0 
2851       87.40         XLON      13:32:36      00059474264TRLO0 
1469       87.40         XLON      14:12:48      00059475438TRLO0 
1487       87.60         XLON      14:26:52      00059476112TRLO0 
1486       87.60         XLON      14:26:52      00059476113TRLO0 
2500       87.50         XLON      14:39:31      00059476958TRLO0 
1771       88.10         XLON      14:53:50      00059478289TRLO0 
1007       88.10         XLON      14:53:50      00059478290TRLO0 
3820       88.30         XLON      15:02:13      00059478911TRLO0 
44        88.30         XLON      15:02:17      00059478917TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
