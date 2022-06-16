Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 June 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 EUR1.024 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.889 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.010 GBP0.872 GBP0.881827 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.017832

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 702,824,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1632 1.010 XDUB 08:47:17 00059462138TRLO0 4080 1.010 XDUB 08:47:17 00059462137TRLO0 912 1.010 XDUB 08:47:17 00059462142TRLO0 3740 1.010 XDUB 08:47:17 00059462141TRLO0 1114 1.010 XDUB 08:47:17 00059462145TRLO0 2000 1.010 XDUB 08:47:17 00059462144TRLO0 2000 1.010 XDUB 08:47:17 00059462143TRLO0 5817 1.024 XDUB 09:45:59 00059465539TRLO0 5000 1.024 XDUB 09:45:59 00059465540TRLO0 826 1.024 XDUB 09:45:59 00059465541TRLO0 1858 1.020 XDUB 10:00:03 00059466081TRLO0 3309 1.020 XDUB 10:00:03 00059466080TRLO0 6001 1.018 XDUB 11:06:32 00059468634TRLO0 4020 1.020 XDUB 11:38:43 00059469659TRLO0 4768 1.018 XDUB 11:45:59 00059470059TRLO0 94 1.018 XDUB 11:45:59 00059470058TRLO0 1064 1.016 XDUB 13:12:16 00059473606TRLO0 271 1.016 XDUB 13:12:16 00059473605TRLO0 440 1.016 XDUB 13:12:16 00059473604TRLO0 3943 1.016 XDUB 13:12:16 00059473603TRLO0 4656 1.016 XDUB 13:18:09 00059473752TRLO0 2451 1.014 XDUB 14:38:00 00059476854TRLO0 8843 1.014 XDUB 14:38:00 00059476853TRLO0 1418 1.014 XDUB 14:38:00 00059476852TRLO0 511 1.014 XDUB 14:38:00 00059476851TRLO0 1064 1.014 XDUB 14:38:00 00059476850TRLO0 2000 1.014 XDUB 14:47:35 00059477776TRLO0 1900 1.022 XDUB 15:03:26 00059478967TRLO0 2000 1.022 XDUB 15:03:26 00059478966TRLO0 5124 1.022 XDUB 15:09:05 00059479354TRLO0 5280 1.022 XDUB 15:27:02 00059480499TRLO0 3255 1.022 XDUB 15:48:55 00059481778TRLO0 4857 1.022 XDUB 15:54:55 00059482118TRLO0 1199 1.022 XDUB 16:12:55 00059483996TRLO0 1354 1.022 XDUB 16:12:55 00059483995TRLO0 1199 1.022 XDUB 16:12:55 00059483994TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 646 87.20 XLON 08:18:21 00059460627TRLO0 591 87.70 XLON 08:32:54 00059461296TRLO0 1425 87.70 XLON 08:32:54 00059461297TRLO0 913 87.70 XLON 08:32:54 00059461298TRLO0 2662 88.00 XLON 08:46:25 00059462062TRLO0 1893 87.70 XLON 08:47:17 00059462139TRLO0 1199 87.70 XLON 08:47:17 00059462140TRLO0 73 88.30 XLON 09:01:41 00059462792TRLO0 1682 88.30 XLON 09:01:41 00059462793TRLO0 930 88.30 XLON 09:10:01 00059463203TRLO0 821 88.30 XLON 09:10:01 00059463204TRLO0 105 88.70 XLON 09:14:55 00059463590TRLO0 2592 88.70 XLON 09:14:55 00059463591TRLO0 595 88.70 XLON 09:18:55 00059463960TRLO0 37 88.70 XLON 09:18:55 00059463961TRLO0 2425 88.90 XLON 09:18:56 00059463962TRLO0 2849 88.90 XLON 09:20:41 00059464179TRLO0 2766 88.80 XLON 09:40:49 00059465392TRLO0 2908 88.70 XLON 09:40:49 00059465393TRLO0 2621 88.50 XLON 10:00:12 00059466085TRLO0 2500 88.50 XLON 10:00:13 00059466086TRLO0 141 88.30 XLON 10:05:10 00059466324TRLO0 2819 88.30 XLON 10:05:10 00059466325TRLO0 926 88.20 XLON 11:06:29 00059468630TRLO0 1671 88.20 XLON 11:06:29 00059468631TRLO0 2500 88.30 XLON 11:06:29 00059468632TRLO0 2500 88.20 XLON 11:25:45 00059469244TRLO0 55 88.40 XLON 11:38:21 00059469651TRLO0 1429 88.40 XLON 11:38:51 00059469660TRLO0 1342 88.40 XLON 11:39:23 00059469670TRLO0 552 87.90 XLON 12:07:50 00059471108TRLO0 176 87.90 XLON 12:07:50 00059471109TRLO0 2137 87.90 XLON 12:07:50 00059471110TRLO0 2909 87.90 XLON 12:31:54 00059471656TRLO0 792 88.00 XLON 12:54:56 00059472674TRLO0 219 88.00 XLON 12:55:37 00059472689TRLO0 1710 88.00 XLON 12:55:37 00059472690TRLO0 561 87.70 XLON 13:12:07 00059473591TRLO0 2252 87.70 XLON 13:12:07 00059473592TRLO0 2851 87.40 XLON 13:32:36 00059474264TRLO0 1469 87.40 XLON 14:12:48 00059475438TRLO0 1487 87.60 XLON 14:26:52 00059476112TRLO0 1486 87.60 XLON 14:26:52 00059476113TRLO0 2500 87.50 XLON 14:39:31 00059476958TRLO0 1771 88.10 XLON 14:53:50 00059478289TRLO0 1007 88.10 XLON 14:53:50 00059478290TRLO0 3820 88.30 XLON 15:02:13 00059478911TRLO0 44 88.30 XLON 15:02:17 00059478917TRLO0

2500 88.30 XLON 15:02:18 00059478918TRLO0 1187 88.30 XLON 15:02:18 00059478919TRLO0 2500 88.30 XLON 15:03:26 00059478965TRLO0 3207 88.40 XLON 15:27:02 00059480498TRLO0 3089 88.10 XLON 15:32:44 00059480830TRLO0 2769 88.20 XLON 15:49:05 00059481795TRLO0 2500 88.30 XLON 15:58:13 00059482456TRLO0 443 88.30 XLON 15:58:13 00059482457TRLO0 1000 88.30 XLON 16:07:34 00059483539TRLO0 884 88.30 XLON 16:07:34 00059483540TRLO0 1114 88.30 XLON 16:07:34 00059483541TRLO0 109 88.30 XLON 16:07:34 00059483542TRLO0 391 88.20 XLON 16:11:25 00059483835TRLO0 537 88.20 XLON 16:11:25 00059483836TRLO0 166 88.20 XLON 16:12:55 00059483992TRLO0 1896 88.20 XLON 16:12:55 00059483993TRLO0 1068 88.20 XLON 16:14:55 00059484181TRLO0 1281 88.20 XLON 16:14:55 00059484182TRLO0

