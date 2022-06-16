Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -4

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2022

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2022 16-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 June 2022

Halfords Group plc

Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2022

Strong performance vs pre-pandemic demonstrates significant transformation to the underlying business.

Ongoing focus on non-discretionary motoring services will help mitigate some macroeconomic headwinds.

Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its Preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 1 April 2022 ("the period").

To provide a better understanding of underlying performance, comparisons of sales, profit and debt will primarily be made relative to FY20, that is, on a two-year basis, unless otherwise stated. The disruption to last year (FY21) from COVID-19 means that one-year comparators are more difficult to interpret but are provided within the tables below. All numbers shown are on a post-IFRS 16 basis and before non-underlying items, unless otherwise stated.

FY22 Overview

-- Strong revenue growth of +19.9% vs. FY20 (+6.0% vs FY21), growing market share in Retail Motoring andAutocentres, with revenues +6.5% and +91.9% respectively. Cycling growth of +2.7% despite supply chain disruptionduring the period.

-- Strong performances in areas of strategic focus are a clear demonstration of our growing resilience:Group Services1 grew +79%, online +77% and B2B2 +62% vs FY20.

-- The Group made three further acquisitions during FY22, the largest of which being Axle Group (referred toas "National"), making Halfords the largest Motoring Service provider in the UK with over 70% of revenues nowcoming from Motoring, and almost 40% from Services.

-- Underlying Profit Before Tax of GBP89.8m, +GBP32.9m (+57.8%) vs. FY20 and -GBP9.7m (-9.7%) vs FY21. (note:includes business rates relief of GBP11m (FY22), GBP39.1m (FY21) and nil (FY20)).

-- Period ended with cash of GBP46.1m but overall Net debt of GBP344.9m after IFRS16 lease debt.

-- Proposed final dividend per share of 6p.

-- Record Net Promoter Score ("NPS") results of 68.4, +6.1 YoY, despite the disruption caused by thepandemic.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The strength and resilience of this performance is a great illustration of Halfords' transformation over the past two years. Our strategic shift towards motoring services has delivered higher, more predictable and more sustainable returns, and our acquisitions of both National and Iverson Tyres during the year mean that we are now the UK's largest motoring service provider. Motoring now represents over 70% of Halfords' total revenue, and the fact that our products and services in this category tend to be needs-based rather than discretionary will help us to navigate our way through the well-documented macroeconomic uncertainty that we are currently seeing. We are determined to do everything that we can to help our customers during the current cost of living crisis through initiatives such as our recently launched Motoring Loyalty Club and our second hand bike exchange.

We are continuing to play a key role in helping consumers to choose electric forms of transport and are constantly investing in the training and upskilling of our technicians in this critically important area. Sales of e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories were up 74% on two years ago, and servicing for electric cars in our garages was up 140% year-on-year. We have also rolled-out free electric bike trials to encourage customers to make the switch and are the first mainstream retailer to offer an end-to-end EV charging solution for the home.

While rising inflation and declining consumer confidence will naturally present short-term challenges for any customer-facing business like ours, we remain confident in Halfords' long-term growth prospects due to our service-led strategy and the enduring strength of our brand, people, products and services."

Group financial summary**

FY22 FY20*** Var FY21 Var FY20 Var FY21 Var FY21 FY20 % GBPm % GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 1,369.6 1,142.4 227.2 +19.9% 1,292.3 77.3 +6.0% Retail 1,001.6 950.6 51.0 +5.4% 1,039.8 -38.2 -3.7% Autocentres 368.0 191.8 176.2 +91.9% 252.5 115.5 +45.7% Gross Margin 721.7 584.0 137.7 +23.6% 656.3 65.4 +10.0% Retail 510.7 458.4 52.3 +11.4% 502.0 8.70 +1.7% Autocentres 211.0 125.6 85.4 +68.0% 154.3 56.7 +36.7% Underlying EBITDA* 207.1 188.6 18.5 +9.8% 233.0 -25.9 -11.1% Underlying Profit Before Tax ("PBT")* 89.8 56.9 32.9 +57.8% 99.5 -9.7 -9.7% Profit Before Tax 96.6 22.7 73.9 +325.6% 64.5 32.1 +49.8% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 35.5p 25.4p 11.8 +39.8% 41.7p -6.2 -14.9%

Group revenue summary

Total Revenue LFL Revenue Total Revenue LFL Revenue Vs FY20 % Vs FY20 % vs FY21 % Vs FY21 % Retail Motoring 6.5% 12.5% 22.7% 26.5% Retail Cycling 2.7% 18.0% -27.2% -25.0% Retail Total 5.4% 15.2% -3.7% -0.6% Autocentres 91.9% 23.4% 45.7% 12.6% Group 19.9% 16.7% 6.0% 2.0%

* Before non-underlying items.

** Alternative performance measures are defined and reconciled to IFRS amounts in the glossary on page 24. The LFL change measure adjusts for the in-year site openings and closures, and acquisitions.

*** FY20 numbers are presented on a 52-week basis.

Financial highlights

-- Group revenue against FY21 up +6.0% and +2.0% LFL. Our Motoring business in Retail and Autocentres hasshown strong growth. Cycling sales stepped back in the context of strong comparators and supply disruption.

-- In Retail: two-year comparisons show: - Retail Motoring revenue growth of +6.5% driven by +4ppts market share gains in core categories throughH2, underpinned by our investments in pricing and value. - Retail Cycling revenue growth of +2.7% despite Kids and Mainstream bikes seeing a tougher H2 withdisruption to availability. Our award-winning own brand Premium and E-bikes continued to perform well. - Electric mobility revenue (i.e., e-bikes, e-scooters and associated accessories) was up +74%.

-- In Autocentres:? Autocentres LFL growth of +23.4% driven by continued improvements in efficiency as we utilise ourAvayler software. - Demand for our Halfords Mobile Expert ("HME") vans proposition remains strong, growing +44% vs FY21as we grew our fleet to 253 vans, 14 hubs and over 230 technicians. - Accelerating growth in demand for electric vehicle servicing, with the number of EVs being brought toour garages increasing 140% year-on-year.

-- Group gross margin improved by +157bps over two years (+191bps vs FY21), driven partly by our cyclinginitiatives, and partly by an increasing mix into higher margin Autocentres trade.

-- Operating costs increased +21% versus FY20 and held broadly flat as a proportion of revenue.

-- Operating cashflow remains strong at GBP131.8m but below last year as working capital normalised.

-- Non-underlying items totalled a credit of GBP6.8m, primarily a result of closed store provisions beingrevised as the Group continues to negotiate lease disposals. 1. Group Services includes revenues across both Retail and Autocentres and includes the revenue fromservices provided (e.g., car service, cycling repair, dash cam fit etc) along with any associated products sold inthe same transaction. 2. B2B includes revenues from Cycle to Work, Commercial, Fleet and product sales to businesses in bothRetail and Autocentres

FY23 Outlook

Over the last three years, we have built a larger and stronger services business, focused more heavily on motoring. As a result, the Group has a much higher 'needs-based' revenue stream, improving our resilience in the current macro-economic climate. However, this transformation journey is not complete and therefore we are not immune to the external challenges, with reduced demand, particularly for more discretionary, higher ticket items, and significant cost inflation impacting our financial performance.

Forecasting FY23 with any degree of certainty this early in the year is particularly challenging. Based on what we see today, we expect FY23 underlying PBT to be within the range of GBP65m to GBP75m, but we acknowledge the uncertainty that this year is likely to bring.

Whilst the macro-environment presents a challenging short-term outlook for many businesses, it reaffirms our longer-term strategy. This year, we will continue to invest to improve our customer proposition, particularly in a year where overall value will be critical, whilst simultaneously remaining agile in our operations and carefully managing our cost base. We believe we are well-positioned, given our market leadership position in both motoring and cycling, and our strong balance sheet, to emerge from this challenging trading environment in a relatively stronger position.

Enquiries

Investors & Analysts (Halfords)

Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer (to 16th June 2022)

Jo Hartley, Chief Financial Officer (from 16th June 2022)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -2-

Richard Guest, Corporate Finance Director

Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7483 457 415

Media (Powerscourt) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Rob Greening halfords@powerscourt-group.com

Nick Hayns

Results presentation

A results presentation and conference call for analysts and investors will be held today, starting at 09:00am UK time. Attendance is by invitation only. A copy of the presentation and a transcript of the call will be available at www.halfordscompany.com in due course. For further details please contact Powerscourt on the details above.

Next trading statement

On 7 September 2022 we will report our 20-week trading update for the period ending 19 August 2022.

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 400 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 606 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal and National Tyres) and have access to 253 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National) and 192 Commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.

Cautionary statement

This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.

Chief Executive's Statement

The Group delivered a good performance through the second half of FY22, resulting in both resilient financial results and record levels of customer satisfaction across the full year. The performance is a clear reflection of the progress we are making against our strategy, and the transformation in the business since FY20. Compared to FY20, Group revenues grew +19.9% as we increased market share in our motoring business and increased our scale through acquisitions. Underlying PBT of GBP89.8m, grew GBP32.9m ahead of FY20 and -GBP9.7m below FY21 as we continued to create a more profitable business.

Our strategy continues to be centred around becoming a consumer and B2B Services-focused business, with a greater emphasis on Motoring, generating higher and more sustainable returns. During FY22 we made two further Motoring Services acquisitions (National and Iverson Tyres), making us the UK's largest Motoring Service provider. Over 70% of Group revenues are now derived from Motoring and with Services revenues now GBP0.5bn, and B2B revenues at GBP0.3bn, we have an increasingly resilient, needs-based foundation.

For the remainder of this commentary, we will draw comparisons vs FY20 unless otherwise stated as we feel this is a more helpful reflection of our performance due to the COVID-19 disruption seen in FY21.

Revenue

Group revenues were GBP1,370m, with both Retail and Autocentres delivering strong growth over two years. This is despite another year of COVID-19 disruption with the lockdowns and stay at home guidance of April and November. The scale and increased customer awareness of our Autocentres is particularly pleasing, as is the recovery of our Retail Motoring business, which has come back stronger than pre-pandemic. Both businesses have improved customer experience and convenience as a result of our investment over the last two years.

Retail Motoring

Revenues grew +6.5% over two years, with the overall performance in the second half of the year broadly in line with H1. This is a very strong result and reflects the unique and deepening super-specialism of our Retail offer. No other retailer in our product categories in the UK has the convenience and breadth of offer and our strategic price investments during the second half of the year will underpin future growth.

We saw strong performances across the less discretionary and specialist side of the business, with growth in many of our core categories, as we refreshed ranges and bought new products to market. Although less seasonal, our staycation products including cycle carriers and roof boxes continued to perform very well through H2.

Finally, we have also seen strong performance on child travel, growing well over two years. We stock popular brands, as well as bringing exclusive high quality own brand products to market, offering choice and value to customers. The strength of our product offer is coupled with being able to provide specific vehicle fitment advice, as well as expert fitting at any one of our Retail stores across the country.

Retail Cycling

As we noted at our interims, Cycling had an exceptional FY21, benefitting from the unprecedented demand that COVID-19 lockdowns generated. Sales this year, whilst strong, have seen more volatility, constrained in part by wider supply chain disruption, industry specific production bottlenecks and some signs later in the year that demand began to be impacted as inflation and the cost of living concerns grew. After the significant volumes of FY21, availability inevitably started the year lower than we would have liked, and with demand high for our exclusive own brand premium ranges of mechanical bikes, the true sales potential of this category was rarely tested. These ranges were subject to significant COVID-19 disruption, having the effect of closing both component and production factories on separate occasions. Other ranges were also marred by disruption, with our peak period for kids bikes in December impacted by last minute sea freight delays which affected consumer confidence over certainty of delivery, as well as customers deterred from shopping to avoid further COVID-19 lockdowns over Christmas. Availability fared better on our E-bikes, although again, certain bestselling own brand lines were constrained by availability. We remain confident on the longer-term outlook for bikes as government infrastructure and climate needs necessitate greener modes of transport.

Autocentres

Our Autocentres business, operating in markets less exposed to demand and supply volatility, continues to be a key area of strategic focus. Total revenues have almost doubled to GBP368m since FY20, driven by both our acquisitions, but also our targeted initiatives to attract new customers to the underlying business and our ability to increase productivity. With vehicle traffic remaining marginally below pre-pandemic levels across the year, the 23.4% LFL growth of our business is clear evidence of the increasing market share we have achieved through our best-in-class customer experience.

In our interim results, we noted that the profitability of the Autocentres business had been impacted by a shift in the MOT season to the second half of the year, driven by the Government's extension of MOT due-dates during COVID-19. As we anticipated, the second half was far stronger, and therefore the full year performance saw very strong EBIT performance of GBP14.4m, partly driven by revenue growth and partly by the optimisation of our business through our "Avayler" platform.

Areas of strategic focus

The scale of change in the business during FY22 has been significant and is best evidenced through the performance in our areas of strategic focus - namely Group Services, B2B and online.

Group Services1

Group revenue from services was GBP531m, growing 79% since FY20. This is the most transformational change we have made to our business, and, despite the rapid growth, we still see a significant future opportunity in this market.

Our Halfords Mobile Expert van business, discussed in our FY22 strategic review, has been particularly successful and resilient through the pandemic, providing customers with an integrated, convenient and unique "on the drive" or "at work" offer.

We have also made three acquisitions in FY22 - National Tyres, Iverson Tyres, and havebike - taking our acquisitions total to six since October 2019. Five have been centred around Motoring Services, and havebike, our latest addition in March 2022, offers mobile Cycling Service solutions from hubs in London and Birmingham. This is an exciting addition to our Cycling Service proposition and complements the national coverage provided by our 400 Retail stores. The scale we have created in Motoring Services allows us to leverage our training and technology through over 1,400 fixed and mobile locations. We offer unrivalled on-demand services, including the convenience of our mobile service as well as more complex solutions at over 600 garages.

Our Services growth is underpinned by our technology and training. Whether this is optimising capacity through Avayler, our "WeCheck" platform in Retail stores, or having over 2,000 service technicians trained in E-mobility and a skills base of almost 40,000 in Retail, our position is unique and unrivalled within the UK.

B2B2

Our B2B business is an equally exciting opportunity and we are pleased with the progress we have made through FY22. B2B revenue, at nearly GBP300m, grew by +60% versus FY20. We continue to focus on our market leading Cycle 2 Work ("C2W") scheme, underpinned by our award-winning ranges of exclusive own brand bikes. The tax relief customers can obtain by purchasing through these schemes will, we believe, play an important role as consumers navigate through the cost-of-living crisis.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -3-

Our Commercial Tyre business also provides an exciting opportunity for the future. This side of our business provides service and repairs to fleets, agricultural vehicles or lorries and has grown by +180% since FY20. This has been achieved by our strategic acquisitions of McConechy's Tyre Services and Universal Tyres, the latter acquired in March 2021. The combination of these two businesses took us a step closer towards achieving national coverage, which allows us to win larger contracts to support businesses seeking a single partner across the UK. Despite this growth, we still see further areas of opportunity where we have "white spots" across the UK, and we continue to look to close these gaps in the future. By doing so, we will take the next step to achieving full and unrivalled UK coverage in the Commercial Tyre market.

In July 2021, we entered the Software as a Service ("SaaS") market through our Avayler platform. Avayler brings together the complementary motoring services platforms that Halfords has either built or acquired over recent years, and packages them up in such a way that external clients can plug in to individual components, a collection of modules, or the entire platform. As an operator ourselves, this has given us the ability to demonstrate tangible proof points to prospective clients and, as a result, we are already supporting American Tire Distribution Inc. and Tirebuyer in the US. Avayler is a particularly exciting venture for Halfords as it aligns perfectly with our strategy of building more resilient, recurring, B2B revenue streams.

Online

Online has played a pivotal role in our success over the last two years. Our website re-platform at the end of FY20 brought together three individual websites, enabling customers to see the full breadth and scope of our offer in one place. This has provided powerful synergies that have included increasing Halfords Retail customers' awareness of Autocentres and facilitating cross shop through the ability to bundle cross-Group products and services into one basket.

The new web platform has also delivered tactical improvements to the customer shopping experience. Since launch, we have invested in optimising the customer journey by making hundreds of developments, through a mindset of continuous improvement. During a period of fast changing consumer behaviour and supply chain challenges, these developments have ensured that products and service solutions are simpler to navigate for our customers. Whether this has been to support new customers into staycation products through guided selling, or finding a bike through our dynamic stock finder, each development has compounded to transform the customer experience.

Operational Review

Halfords won't be alone in reporting that the operating environment remained challenging for all retailers across the UK in FY22 and, whilst we anticipated an improvement through the last six months of trading, just as one challenge ended, the next one emerged. It has therefore been more critical than ever that we have continued to focus on keeping colleagues and customers safe, improving efficiency across the Group, and identifying cost reductions where possible.

Supply Chain

The global supply chain has been particularly challenging over the last two years, meaning moving anything around the globe with any degree of certainty has been difficult. Whilst there were general signs of improvement towards the end of H1, the reliability of freight remained poor. There have also been specific pockets of industry supply challenges with bike componentry suffering through COVID-19 factory closures. These factors meant it was often very difficult to accurately understand demand due to the unstable stock availability presented to customers. As noted earlier, Premium bikes were most exposed to these problems throughout FY22, but problems extended to kids bikes during periods of particularly high seasonal demand, for example, Christmas, where late disruption resulted in inconsistent availability from week-to-week.

Integration of our Acquisitions

As we started FY22, we had already completed three acquisitions in 18 months (McConechy's, Tyres on the Drive and Universal Tyres) and as we noted during our last update, one of our biggest programmes this year was to efficiently integrate Universal Tyres. Our acquisitions are crucial to growing our scale and convenience to customers, but it is only when they are fully integrated and using our Avayler platform that their true potential begins to crystallise. It was particularly pleasing therefore, that we were able to integrate Universal Tyres in less than half the time it took to integrate McConechy's - a truly fantastic achievement and testament to the hard work and professionalism of our teams. With three further acquisitions in the second half of FY22 (Iverson Tyres, National Tyres and havebike), our integration experience will ensure the valuable synergies of these deals are realised as soon as possible and help to grow the business in the future. Our integration of National Tyres, the most significant of these acquisitions, is discussed in more detail in the strategic highlights section later in this update.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

We continue to make good progress on our ESG agenda, and it remains a core part of our strategy whilst simultaneously providing a valuable commercial opportunity. We have identified four priority areas in Electrification, Net Zero, Diversity & Inclusion, and Product, Packaging and Waste Management. Over the course of FY22 we have made progress against all four including:

-- In Electrification:? We have rolled-out free Electric Bike trials across our Retail store estate to encourage customers toswitch to clean transport solutions. - We achieved our target of training over 2,000 colleagues across Retail and Autocentres, to deliverElectric Services in Scooters, Bikes and Cars. - We have created a unique partnership with BOXT to become the first mainstream retailer to offerend-to-end charging solutions for homes, aiding the switch to electric.

-- In Net Zero:? During H2, our Science-based targets for carbon reduction were approved by the SBTi ("Science BasedTargets Initiative"). - 75% of Halfords' physical estate is powered by electricity from renewable sources, helping to reducecarbon emissions in our own operations by 25% This moves us significantly closer to achieving our science-basedtarget for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which is aligned to the ambitious 1.5 degree pathway.

-- In Product, Packaging and Waste Management:? Our primary plastic packaging was reduced even further in H2, falling by 17% - equivalent to 279tonnes.

-- In Diversity & Inclusion:? We Launched four Colleague Network Groups giving a voice to all colleagues to discuss Diversity &Inclusion across the Group. - We ran Diversity & Inclusion Masterclasses with our Senior Leadership Team.

Halfords hold an influential position in seeking to drive sustainability in both the motoring and cycling industries. In particular we believe that the breadth of our electric products and services offer will play a critical role in supporting the UK to adopt electric forms of personal transport.

Colleagues and the Labour Market

Our colleagues have always been our most important asset. With almost 40% of revenue now service related, this has never been more relevant than it is today. It is their expertise that has resulted in an astonishing 8m service jobs carried out this year, helping to keep customers moving when they need it most. Investing in our colleagues is one of the best investments we can make, providing them with best-in-class training and technology, whilst also supporting them financially and mentally through difficult times. We know that highly engaged colleagues result in high customer satisfaction, and our NPS scores during FY22 are testament to this.

This year, we completed our biggest training programme to date, which involved training our Retail colleagues in the full suite of customer services on offer. By doing this, our colleagues are now trained in twice as many skills as they were a year ago, meaning our on-demand fitting offer is more convenient for customers, reducing wait times and getting customers back moving quickly.

During H1 the labour market was particularly challenging, driven by high demand and short supply with self-isolation from COVID-19 often having an adverse impact on the availability of technicians. The labour market has remained difficult through the second half of FY22, and we believe it has suppressed our growth, with our capacity constrained by the supply of available technicians to our Autocentres and HME businesses.

Finally, to underpin our service offering, we also implemented a new store operating model in Retail which has resulted in more customer facing service technicians. Combined with our training investments, this means our Retail stores have more capacity to service customers in periods of high demand.

Strategic Progress

As we noted earlier, the success of FY22 has been a result of strong progress against a clear and consistent vision and our results clearly demonstrate the strong and accelerating transition we are making to "Evolve into a consumer and B2B services-focused business, with a greater emphasis on motoring, generating higher and more sustainable financial returns."

Inspire our customers with a differentiated, super-specialist offer

Our Inspire pillar is centred around transforming the customer experience by investing in both our digital and physical infrastructure, whilst simultaneously providing customers with access to new products and services in our core markets. Some of the key areas of progress this year have been:

Fusion

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -4-

Halfords Fusion town experience is our project to transform the customer experience, investing in both the physical and digital estate. Fusion brings together all of our shopping and services locations across a town, leveraging all our customer touchpoints, and creating an end-to-end experience that provides a full solution to every customer.

A Fusion town incorporates a new format destination retail store, an updated Autocentres garage and an extended Halfords Mobile Expert offer - all operating in conjunction with an online and home delivery proposition across a single location. This results in our stores, garages and vans truly working as one, with no perceived transition for the customer when moving from one customer proposition to another.

Our two trial towns in Halifax and Colchester have delivered some very encouraging results. The ability for colleagues to book customers into any Halfords service has driven a step-change in the number of customers shopping across more than one of our propositions. Our on-demand WeCheck services, delivered by our highly skilled Retail colleagues from the Halifax store car park, now refer c.20% of our Halifax garage's sales per week. These referrals have driven significant revenue to our garages, initiated from a Retail transaction, reducing the need for us to acquire customers through traditional marketing channels. Our Halifax garage is now ranked within the top three performing garages in our estate, having been 214th out of 300 pre-Fusion.

We have also invested in training and technology to aid colleagues in selling total solutions to customer's needs in Retail stores covering products, accessories, and services. When coupled with changes to the store environment, such as the Parts desk which helps to facilitate interaction with our colleagues, we can assist customers through the more complex shopping journeys, such as selecting the right bulbs, blades or batteries for their car or Bike purchases. These changes have resulted in strong average transaction value uplifts, as well as increases in customer experience scores by +9 points.

New products and services

Our super-specialism is a key differentiator as we believe that no other company can deliver the breadth of offer across the life of a car or bike. We intend to continue to deepen this super-specialism. This year we have launched our Electric Vehicle charging solutions partnership with BOXT, rolled out E-bike trials across our stores to give customers the chance to try before they buy, and entered the second-hand bike market by launching Bike Xchange. Bike Xchange creates a circular economy for bikes by offering customers the opportunity to trade in used bikes in exchange for money off future purchases, whilst also allowing us to nationally range fully serviced and warrantied pre-owned bikes.

We have continued to focus on our own brand and exclusive ranges of products deepening our specialism in Motoring and Cycling. We have launched exclusive brands within car cleaning including Yiannimize and Autobrite and our own brand ranges of bikes including Carrera, Voodoo and Boardman continue to receive excellent reviews and accolades including our Boardman SLR 8.8 winning the Road.cc award in May 2022.

Support our customers through an integrated, unique, and more convenient services offer

Our Support pillar has arguably seen the most significant transformation during FY22, in part driven by the acquisition of National Tyres.

National Tyres

In December 2021, the Group undertook a GBP61.6m share placing in order to acquire National Tyres. The acquisition added 234 garages, 68 vans and 1,200 highly skilled colleagues to our Group. This has transformed our scale and will create very significant levels of synergies across the Halfords Group - estimated at GBP18m EBITDA by our third year of ownership. I am very pleased with the progress to-date, and we remain confident of delivering year 1 synergies in line with the business case through the work done in aligning to group purchasing contracts as well as moving National's freight procurement onto our Group contract.

An important aspect of the National Tyres deal was the acquisition of Viking, the wholesale tyre distribution network which, in itself, will create very important strategic and operational advantages for Halfords. This network gives us the ability to supply tyres to our own Group businesses on a national scale, having less reliance on third-party networks whilst simultaneously reducing costs.

Halfords Mobile Expert

Our Halfords Mobile Expert business goes from strength-to-strength and continues to deliver best-in-class customer experience and convenience. Within two years we have grown the business from 7 to 253 vans, offering a range of 17 services to customers across over 75% of the UK. Revenues have grown +44% YoY and over 300% vs FY20.

Avayler

Avayler is our market leading digital platform which underpins our motoring services businesses. We have developed this platform over a number of years, optimising the software which, in-turn, optimises our business. The success of our business using Avayler has enabled us to market the solution to third party service providers and, as a result, we successfully entered the SaaS market, supporting ATD and Tirebuyer in the US.

Enable a lifetime of motoring and cycling

Our lifetime pillar is focussed on establishing lasting relationships with customers. Whilst growing, we know that only 4% of our customers shop the breadth of our offer. This creates a significant opportunity, with relatively modest changes to customer behaviour required. Our research shows that those who shop across the Group spend three to five times more than those shopping from a single offer. This can increase further by forming a relationship over a 3-year period.

Motoring Loyalty Club

To unlock these opportunities, we launched a unique Motoring Loyalty club at the end of March 2022. Our club puts the customer and their car at the centre of our proposition, allowing us to harness data and form a relationship across the life of the car. We can now offer customers bespoke advice, offers and savings, and alongside our strategic investment in motoring pricing, we can give customers better value and strengthen our service proposition.

The launch of the club is an important step forward in both our lifetime pillar and overall strategy, but we see it as only the beginning. The club has created a valuable platform from which we will build further opportunities in the future, as we begin to support customers through the life of their car.

Underpinned by Cost and Efficiency

The success of our transformation continues to be underpinned by our focus on cost and efficiency. By creating a more profitable and efficient business, we create the capacity to reinvest and generate long term returns for shareholders. We have delivered strong cost reduction in FY22, with some highlights including:

-- Settling 69 Retail lease renewals at an average of 26% below existing rental levels

-- Delivering over GBP7.6m of goods not for resale savings and cost mitigation, including freight and energy.

-- Saving a further GBP1.5m through Store efficiency programmes across 20 initiatives.

Underpinned by our Colleagues

Colleagues are the heart of a services business, and we have continued to invest in training as well as their health and wellbeing:

-- Our "Here to Help" Fund, set up during the height of the pandemic, has now delivered GBP0.4m of support tocolleagues that need it the most.

-- "Wagestream" launched during the year, giving colleagues early access to wages when needed.

-- We have trained over 100 mental health first aiders.

-- We have offered free winter flu jabs to all colleagues.

FY23 Strategic Focus;

I noted earlier that as one external challenge seemingly came to an end, another was poised to take its place. We look to be through the most severe impacts of COVID-19 in the UK, but we face a new period of uncertainty, this time created by the worst cost of living crisis in a generation. At the time of writing this update, inflation is approaching double-digit percentages, interest rates are increasing, and consumer confidence is at a 10-year low. With this period of uncertainty ahead, we feel it is right to sharpen our strategic focus to deliver what matters most to customers at this time.

Inspire

In Fusion, we will leverage the learnings from our trial towns, and roll out a capital efficient Fusion investment plan across the estate, including;

-- Training colleagues in solution selling practices.

-- Car park referrals and managers in up to 100 Retail sites.

-- Roll our further 3Bs and Click and Collect Hubs in Retail.

-- Capacity increased in Autocentres through additional colleagues.

We will further our super-specialism by deepening our ranges within our core markets. This will include extending our Retail offering by giving access to a broader range of car parts - a market worth over GBP1bn.

Support

Our B2C business:

-- Integrate National Tyres to crystalise the next phase of performance synergies. This will includeimplementing PACE across the estate, installing MOT equipment in sites currently without equipment and all otherequipment upgraded.

-- Continuing to rebrand sites.

-- Increase headcount and capacity.

Our B2B business:

-- Look to fill white space in our UK coverage by moving closer to our commercial van target of 500.

Avayler:

-- We will continue our investment in Avayler, the platform that underpins the success of our motoringservices operation. This will optimise our own business further, but also allow us to drive further opportunitieswith third party service providers, focussed on the Automotive industry.

Lifetime

In Lifetime we will accelerate and optimise our Loyalty platform:

-- Focus on driving memberships and VRN data capture, targeting between 0.5 and 1.0 million customers by theend of FY23.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)