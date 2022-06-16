

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the launch of a human papillomavirus self sampling solution in countries accepting the CE mark. This new solution enables a patient to privately collect her sample for HPV screening while at a healthcare facility. The vaginal sample is analysed with the Roche cobas HPV test on a Roche molecular instrument.



'Reducing barriers to HPV screening by enabling women to self-collect their own specimen for HPV testing is a critical tool in the fight against cervical cancer,' said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics.







