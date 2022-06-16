

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INF.L), on Thursday, reconfirmed its full year guidance on the back of robust year-on-year trading.



The company's group underlying revenue growth was 40%, with improving growth in Academic Markets, a strong return in Live and On-Demand Events and continued momentum in B2B Digital Services.



Further, Informa stated that it is on track for upper-end of 2022 guidance, supported by continuing return in all geographies and progressive re-opening in Mainland China. Full year growth in revenue, adjusted operating profit and earnings per share expected to be above historical trends.



The Group's performance year to date, combined with strong forward visibility on subscriptions revenues in Taylor & Francis and exhibitor and delegate bookings in Live and On-Demand Events, and favourable currency trends, puts the Group on track for the upper-end of the full year guidance range provided at the company's 2021 Full Year Results in March - Revenue of £2,150 million -£2,250 million and adjusted operating profit of £470 million - £490 million.







