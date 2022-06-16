

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape Plc (INCH.L), a British automotive firm, on Thursday said in a trading update that the business continues to be strong particularly supported by its Distribution business.



For the fiscal 2022, the firm expects its pre-tax profit from continuing operations to be in the range of 350 million pounds - 370 million pounds as against published market consensus of 301 million pounds.



The company said its earnings expectations exclude any contributions from the company's Russian operations.







