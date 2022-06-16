Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 15
[16.06.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|107,937,239.29
|8.7384
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|887,719.24
|88.0674
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,130,853.50
|97.8424
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|163,472.00
|USD
|0
|18,564,118.67
|113.5615
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|129,229.00
|GBP
|0
|14,655,725.14
|113.4089
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|338,641.00
|EUR
|0
|37,795,866.36
|111.6104
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|70,159.00
|CHF
|0
|7,468,948.44
|106.4575
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|66,749,389.29
|8.8798
