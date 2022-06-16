Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022
Breaking News: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
16.06.2022 | 09:16
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

London, June 15

[16.06.22]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.06.22IE00BN4GXL6312,352,000.00EUR0107,937,239.298.7384
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.06.22IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0887,719.2488.0674
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.06.22IE00BMQ5Y5571,227,800.00EUR0120,130,853.5097.8424
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.06.22IE00BMDWWS85163,472.00USD018,564,118.67113.5615
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.06.22IE00BN0T9H70129,229.00GBP014,655,725.14113.4089
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.06.22IE00BKX90X67338,641.00EUR037,795,866.36111.6104
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.06.22IE00BKX90W5070,159.00CHF07,468,948.44106.4575
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.06.22IE000V6NHO667,517,000.00EUR066,749,389.298.8798
