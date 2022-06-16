

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European passenger car registrations declined for the tenth successive month in May, but at a slower pace, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.



Passenger car sales fell 11.2 percent year-over-year in May, following a 20.6 percent decrease in April. Sales totaled 791,546 units in May.



Car sales in all four key EU markets logged double-digit losses during the month, the Brussels-based ACEA said.



Sales in Italy posted the steepest annual decline, by 15.1 percent, followed by a 10.9 percent fall in Spain.



Germany's sales slid 10.2 percent and sales in France were 10.1 percent lower in May compared to a year ago.



During the first five months of this year, total passenger car registrations slipped 13.5 percent, totaling 3.72 million units.







