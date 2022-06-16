Peace One Day announces this year's Climate Action Live on 21st June 2022

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed musicians, actors, business leaders, climate activists and environmentalists from around the world will unite on 21st June for Climate Action Live, an international event convened by Peace One Day.

Climate Action Live will facilitate conversations on a more sustainable future for our planet. Live panel discussions and special interviews will focus on the interconnections between climate and peace, under the theme: "No Climate Action - No Peace."

Among those joining us: Sting, 17-time Grammy Award Winner; Xiye Bastida, Climate Activist, Organizer of Fridays for Future; Julia Jackson, Founder of Grounded; Luisa Neubauer, Climate Justice Activist; NK|Nastya Kamenskykh, Singer; Seán Boyle, Director of Sustainability at Twitter;Bella Ramsey, Actress, Ambassador for Young Minds & Greenpeace; Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor and Activist; and many other extraordinary individuals.

These urgent conversations will draw together views from climate-justice activists, leaders, and artists from around the world. Through these dialogues, Climate Action Live 21 June aims to make a compelling case for a coordinated and global effort, setting out action points to help individuals and organisations support change at all levels.

Jeremy Gilley, Founder of Peace One Day said: "The timing of Climate Action Live 21 June is more important this year than ever. Worldwide we've seen the devastating effect that conflict over resources manifests so please join the global community and tune into Climate Action Live 21 June 2022 and listen to individuals of all ages from across the world as they inform, inspire and engage you towards positive climate action. 'No Peace - No Climate Action'."

Julia Jackson, Founder of Grounded said: "We are inundated with messages that it is "game over" for our civilization and it's hard not to get stuck in the doom-and-gloom. However, there are hundreds of viable solutions that can mitigate the worst impacts of our climate emergency. Climate Action Live is a day to manifest climate action around the world, focused on real action that the global community can take. The time is now; join us June 21st to act to protect the Earth."

Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor, Activist said: "I've been working with Peace One Day for many years now collaborating to raise awareness of Peace Day 21 September. I'm proud to be performing and participating this year in Climate Action Live 21 June. Don't miss it, please tune in."

Michael Mapes, CEO Trivium Packaging said: "Peace One Day has the ability to bring powerful voices from business, governments, and activist groups to the table. That's exactly what we need to move the needle on climate action. The climate crisis is not for others to solve. It's down to our common action, and Trivium Packaging is joining forces with Peace One Day on June 21 to be part of the solution."

Rik Daems, President of the Network of Contact Parliamentarians for a Healthy Environment, Parliamentary Assembly, Council of Europe said: "A safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment IS a basic human right."

Climate Action Live 2022 is sponsored by Lipton and Trivium Packaging.

The Awareness Partner of Climate Action Live 21 June 2022 is Twitter.

Peace One Day partners include: SDG Global Action Campaign; and The Parliamentary Assembly of The Council of Europe. For more information on our sponsors and partners visit: https://peaceoneday.org/Main/Events?p=ClimateActionLive2022

For all talent and spokesperson interviews please email: jeremy.gilley@peaceoneday.org

ClimateActionLive ClimateAction PeaceOneDay NoClimateActionNoPeace DoYourPeace Goal16 Goal13 Goal17 QualityConnections LiptonIceTea #21June TurnItAround Act4SDGs EnvironmentRightNow JeremyGilley SDGS GlobalGoals

Facebook: @PeaceOneDay | @JeremyGilleyPOD | @PeaceDay

Instagram: @PeaceOneDay_official | @JeremyGilleyPOD | @InternationalDayofPeace

Twitter: @PeaceOneDay | @JeremyGilley | @PeaceDay

LinkedIn: @PeaceOneDay | @JeremyGilley

TikTok: @PeaceOneDay

ABOUT PEACE ONE DAY

Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley founded Peace One Day in 1999 to establish an annual Peace Day with a fixed calendar date and document the process. In 2001 Peace One Day's efforts were rewarded when the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence on the UN International Day of Peace, fixed in the calendar as 21 September - Peace Day. Peace One Day's overarching objective is to ensure that people are aware of the day and engage all sectors of society in the day's peaceful observance and celebration.

As well as leading a number of high-profile Peace Day campaigns in sport, education, the environment, and within the corporate sector, Peace One Day has produced 14 major broadcast celebrations, including performances by Sir Elton John, Akon, Annie Lennox, Lenny Kravitz, Youssou N'Dour, Yusuf Islam, Peter Gabriel, Patti Smith, Bryan Adams, John Legend, Dave Stewart, Jimmy Cliff and many others.

Peace One Day now marks four critical days in the global calendar, each with deep significance in relation to seasonal change:

21 September - Peace Day Live

21 December - Space Transformers Live, a dynamic digital experience giving a voice to the young change-makers, thinkers and innovators who are transforming the space around them for the benefit of their community and our world.

21 March - Anti-Racism Live

21 June - Climate Action Live

These live digital events provide platforms for discussion and action around issues of global concern. Peace One Day works closely with Digitalis, Social 360 and Signal AI to gather extensive data on the reach of our online presence. The period of measurement is a week on either side of each show, for a total of eight weeks each year.

In 2021:



? 15,338 articles were published about Peace One Day in traditional media, all of which carried either positive or neutral sentiment.



? 75,207 unique users visited peaceoneday.org to read more about the organisation's work or watch one of the four shows.



? Peace One Day's social media posts were seen 10,250,444 times across all platforms.



? Those posts generated 1,052,838 engagements in the form of watches, likes, comments, shares or clicks-through.



? The 34 hashtags which formed the core of Peace One Day's campaigns were used a total of 1,551,365 times across over 190 countries (full country list available on request). The number of people that would have seen these posts is unknowable, but any fair estimate easily runs into the hundreds-of-millions.



? 345,113 viewers tuned into at least one of Peace One Day's four live shows.



? Of global charities and organisations focused on international development and peace, Peace One Day ranked 21st in relation to social media presence.



Through awareness initiatives and strategic partnerships, and thanks to all Peace One Day's trusted partners, sponsors, and broadcast contributors the number of people aware of Peace Day is moving ever closer to 2 billion.

PEACE ONE DAY MISSION AND OBJECTIVES



Mission:



To become a content generator and a destination for global discussions around the issues of justice, equality, diversity, inclusion, climate action, peace, sustainability and the mobilisation of youth, leaving audiences INFORMED, INSPIRED and ENGAGED.



Objectives:

3 billion people aware of Peace Day 21 September by 2025

Decrease violence on Peace Day, including in the cyber world

Share Free Education Resources with schools in all 193 UN Member States

Confirmed participants include: Sting, 17-time Grammy Award Winner; Julia Jackson, Founder of Grounded; Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Global Choices Arctic Angel and Climate Justice Activist; Disha Ravi, Climate Change Activist and Founder of Fridays for Future India; Seán Boyle, Director of Sustainability at Twitter; Susan Nakyung Lee, Core Delivery Team, Global Assembly COP26; Carlos Slim Domit, Chairman of the Board of Telmex, Grupo Carso, Grupo Sanborns and America Móvil & Philanthropist; Michael Mapes, CEO of Trivium Packaging; Evelyn Acham, Climate Change Activist; Charles Trevail, CEO of Interbrand; Rik Daems, President of the Network of Contact Parliamentarians for a Healthy Environment, Parliamentary Assembly, Council of Europe; Tafadzwa Kurotwi, Climate Activist and Humanitarian;Kevin Johnson, Iraq War Veteran, CoFounder of Clean Capital, Board Director of the American Resilience Project and Environmental Defense Action Fund;Adriana Calderon, Feminist Climate Justice Activist; Rajiv Joshi, CEO and Founder of Bridging Ventures; Leonie Bremer, Climate Justice Activist; Sebastián Yatra, Singer and Songwriter; Laura Verónica Muñoz, Climate Activist and Ecofeminist;Yusuf Baluch, Climate Justice Activist; David R. Boyd, Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Environment; Shirit Kedar, Journalist and Storyteller; Moritz Jahn, Actor and Musician; Afua Nkansah-Asamoah, Childnet's Advisory Board for Project deSHAME; Kevin J. Patel, Founder and Executive Director of OneUpAction; Alexandria Villaseñor, Co-Founder of US Youth Climate Strike and founder of Earth Uprising; Farzana Faruk Jhumu, Climate Justice Activist, Fridays For Future MAPA (Most Affected People & Areas) & FFF Bangladesh; Dr. Kumi Naidoo, Global Ambassador, Africans Rising; Bessie Carter, Actor and Activist; Bella Ramsey, Actress, Ambassador for Young Minds & Greenpeace; Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Actor; Mary Nassr, Global Assembly Member, Syria; Leonie Benesch, Actress; Rebecca Marmot, Chief Sustainability Officer, Unilever; Sacha Parkinson, Actress; NK |Nastya Kamenskykh, Singer; Luisa Neubauer, Climate Justice Activist;Kiran + Nivi, Artists; Flynn Devine, Democracy Practitioner and Core Delivery Team of the 2021 Global Assembly; Florrie, Singer, Songwriter and Multi-Instrumentalist; Patricia Holly Purcell, Senior Adviser at UNDP; Jia Liu, Global Assembly Member, China;Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor and Activist; June Kang, TV Personality in South Korea; Farwiza Farhan, Environmental Activist, The NewNow; Xiye Bastida, Climate Activist, Organizer of Fridays for Future; Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey, UNHCR Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa; Waturu Baba, Executive Officer, Panasonic; Andrea Hinwood, Chief Scientist, UNEP; Barth Mwanza, Co-Chair of the UNHCHR Global Youth Advisory Council; Harri Lammi, Head of Environment Projects Tiina and Antti Herling Foundation; Waqas Ahmed, Chair, Global Advisory Group, Earth 300; amongst other extraordinary individuals.

CONTACT: Elise Kelly, +44 020 8334 9900, jeremy.gilley@peaceoneday.org, pa@peaceoneday.org