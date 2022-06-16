Anzeige
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 148.7518

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 107814

CODE: MFDD LN

ISIN: LU0908501132

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0908501132 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MFDD LN 
Sequence No.:  168688 
EQS News ID:  1377039 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1377039&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2022 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
