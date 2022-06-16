DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2022 / 09:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.6734
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49801342
CODE: CACX LN
ISIN: FR0007052782
