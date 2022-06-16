

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a French IT services and consulting company, announced Thursday plans to open semiconductor design services centers across Europe. The centers will support Intel's strengthened program of chip manufacturing and ecosystem design services.



The design centers will offer silicon engineering expertise in chip design across all markets and technology domains, from 5G, to hyperscaler, automotive, industrial, IoT, networking, wireless connectivity, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, medical, defense, etc.



Initial centers in France and Portugal will bring together chip design and embedded software teams.



The initiative will help strengthen the production capacity of next-generation semiconductors in Europe to better support regional companies. It will also build resilience in the European semiconductor supply chains, in line with the strategic goals of the European Chips Act.



As a founding member of the new Intel Foundry Services or IFS Accelerator Design Services Alliance, Capgemini, together with other partners, aims to provide a full range of chip design, manufacturing and semiconductor ecosystem services to IFS customers.







